Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Holland & Knight LLP : Larry Sellers Re-Elected to The Florida Bar Board of Governors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:59pm CET

Tallahassee, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2019) - Holland & Knight Partner Larry Sellers was re-elected to another two-year term on The Florida Bar Board of Governors. Mr. Sellers will be sworn in at the annual meeting of The Florida Bar in June.

The Florida Bar Board of Governors is a 52-member board that has exclusive authority to formulate and adopt matters of policy concerning the activities of The Florida Bar.

Mr. Sellers is a member of Holland & Knight's Florida Government Advocacy Team in Tallahassee, Fla. He practices administrative and governmental law, with a concentration in environmental and land use matters. He is Board Certified in State and Federal Government and Administrative Practice by The Florida Bar.

Disclaimer

Holland & Knight LLP published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 18:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46pFDIC chair says no concerns about U.S. bank health amid market turmoil
RE
08:30pWall Street sinks as Apple warning and factory data hint at slowdown
RE
08:28pOil near flat, prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
08:19pMILLER CANFIELD PADDOCK AND STONE : Stanley Stek Elected Vice Chair of Kent County Board of Commissioners
PU
08:14pU.S. Factory Activity Decelerates Sharply Amid Global Slowdown
DJ
08:07pSticky Inflation Behind Bank of Mexico's Rate Increase
DJ
07:59pHOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP : Larry Sellers Re-Elected to The Florida Bar Board of Governors
PU
07:59pKENT COUNTY MI : Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and Welcomes Two New Commissioners
PU
07:50pThe Mortgage Collaborative Adds 44 New Lender Members in 2018, Now Growing Staff to Serve Expansion
SE
07:40pTruckmaker Volvo to take $778 million emissions hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.