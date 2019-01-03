Holland & Knight LLP : Larry Sellers Re-Elected to The Florida Bar Board of Governors

Tallahassee, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2019) - Holland & Knight Partner Larry Sellers was re-elected to another two-year term on The Florida Bar Board of Governors. Mr. Sellers will be sworn in at the annual meeting of The Florida Bar in June.

The Florida Bar Board of Governors is a 52-member board that has exclusive authority to formulate and adopt matters of policy concerning the activities of The Florida Bar.

Mr. Sellers is a member of Holland & Knight's Florida Government Advocacy Team in Tallahassee, Fla. He practices administrative and governmental law, with a concentration in environmental and land use matters. He is Board Certified in State and Federal Government and Administrative Practice by The Florida Bar.