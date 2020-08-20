Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holland Roden, Teen Wolf's Star to Host a FanRoom Live Event Sunday, August 30th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- FanRoom Live has announced its latest celebrity host, fan-favorite Holland Roden. The popular Hollywood actress of the Teen Wolf and Channel Zero: Butcher's Block fame will host fans in a virtual interactive meet-up on the FanRoom Live platform on Sunday, August 30thFanRoom Live is a digital platform that connects actors, authors, comedians, athletes, and celebrities to their fans in an intimate platform of virtual events conducted like “town-hall” meetings. FanRoom Live events feature Q&A sessions, giving fans access never experienced before.

The well-liked actress was born in Texas, Dallas, and attended UCLA where she majored in molecular biology and women’s studies. With plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon, Holland branched out of her area of expertise and became an actor. She is best known for her role as Lydia Martin in popular TV series Teen Wolf. Cast with Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelly Hennig, Tyler Hoechling, and Crystal ReedHolland contributed brilliant performances that endeared her to fans. She won the Choice Summer TV Actress at the Teen Choice Awards and the Best Ensemble with Tyler Posey and others at the Young Hollywood Awards.                                                                                                               

In addition to her success with MTV’s Teen WolfHolland has been praised for her portrayal of Zoe Woods in Channel Zero: Butcher's Block (2018)Syfy's anthology series. That series starred Paul Schneider, Fiona Shaw, Olivia Luccardi, Louisa D’Oliveira, Rutger Hauer, Natalie Brown, Shaun Benson, Luca Villacis, and Amy Forsyth. With close to two decades in Hollywood, Holland Roden was featured in TV drama series such as Grey’s Anatomy (2012), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2007)12 Miles of Bad Road, Lost, and Cold Case, in 2008, Pushed, Weeds, and Community, in 2009, Criminal Minds and The Event in 2010, as well as MacGyver and Jane the Novela in 2018 and 2019. Holland was featured in short films such as Bring it On: Fight to the Finish (2009), House of Dust (2013), and Escape Room 2 (Scheduled for 2021).

Holland Roden has a fanbase that extends across multiple countries and continents. Welcoming an actress of her repute and popularity is a testament to our commitment to helping fans stay happy and entertained by connecting them with their favorite celebrities,” said Jeff Krauss, Co-Founder, and Co-Creator of FanRoom Live. FanRoom is the collaboration of an actor/producer, talent agent and celebrity event producer in response to the pandemic that stilled the entertainment industry. Cedric the Entertainer, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian, Mich Faulkner, CEO of 123 Talent, and Jeff  Krauss, President of event production and entertainment company IE Group, designed a new reality. They brought on Co-EP & host Chanel Omari (CO Productions), as well as, CO-EP and Co-Host, Jae Benjamin.  Pooling their talents and resources, they created a solution for fans to meet artists on an exciting new platform. 

Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, Brant Daugherty, Richard KlineKurt Angle and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe. Adding to the excitement during one episode, “FanRoom Live Co-Host & Co-EP Jae Benjamin surprised celebrity host Brant Daughtery and co-creator Cedric The Entertainer with $400,000 in high-end one-of-a-kind-artwork painted by Sabel Prouse with Lieuchi as gifts live on behalf of the FanRoom Live team”. The excitement continues to build as the content evolves.

FanRoom Live is the unique platform presenting Holland. The virtual meeting’s a profound response to uncertain times with no precedent.  COVID, social distancing and lack of interaction has imploded our sense of normal. Technological innovations are interactive and supportive, giving an immediacy to fan interaction with special meet ‘n’ greet as well as Q&A sessions. Holland will host her fans on FanRoom Live on August 30th. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the FanRoom Live website at www.fanroomlive.com.

https://youtu.be/BK54NZUFtqI   

https://youtu.be/2rrdc_ckbys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxqEGiHo-WM&feature=youtu.be  

To find out about more upcoming celebrity events on FanRoom, visit FanRoomLive.com or follow them on social media:  https://www.instagram.com/fanroomlive

Contact:
Sheryl Dolley
Publicist 
IE Group
949-981-2225  
Adolleycat@aol.com       
www.IEGNY.com
https://www.instagram.com/iegroupnyc

Attachment

Primary Logo

Holland Roden

Holland Roden

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Submits Application to Officially Change Company Name and Ticker Symbol
AQ
01:36pTRIUMPH : Mechanical Controls Selected For Water Tank Systems On A321XLR
PR
01:36pOp-Ed Calls for Seizing the Moment to Eliminate Health Inequities
GL
01:35pDATAMETREX AI : Signs Another $250,000 Sales Contract With LOTTE
AQ
01:34pU.S. FDA Approves Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
GL
01:34pOrganic takes on climate change
GL
01:34p113 Fairfax County-based Firms – and 199 in Northern Virginia Region – Make the 2020 Inc. 5000 List
BU
01:34pLYFT : to Suspend Service in California -- Update
DJ
01:33pFACTBOX-California is just one legal challenge for Uber around the world
RE
01:31pD&H Distributing Execs, Sales Leaders Win Industry & Regional Accolades From CRN, Dealerscope, Central Penn
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia Reports 50% Sales Leap On Chip Demand -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group