Holler Law Firm Powers National Business Expansion with Virtustream Enterprise Cloud

Virtustream,
the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business,
today announced that Holler Law Firm, a rapidly growing law practice
that performs real estate transactions for large, multi-state banks, has
successfully migrated its formerly on-premises business process
management system, Resware, to the Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.
As demand for their services tripled over the past two years, Holler Law
Firm faced new challenges scaling their IT operations to keep pace with
growth in a way that is secure and compliant with financial and real
estate industry regulations. Core parts of their workflow – including
performing transactions on a moment’s notice, last second changes to
documents, and minimum-year storage requirements – were essential areas
of support needed from their cloud provider.
After evaluating a variety of options, Holler Law Firm selected
Virtustream Enterprise Cloud not only for its long track record of
delivering mission-critical systems for large brands but also because it
is the only solution that provides the ability to scale quickly and
securely with full disaster recovery capabilities and instant access to
all documents that are updated in real-time. As a result of the
migration, decisions around growing the firm’s business, which is
projected to triple again in the next three years, can now focus on
innovation rather than overcoming maintenance challenges and resource
constraints.
“Virtustream completely modernized our infrastructure by providing a
fully-managed service that gives us quick and secure access to our
critical systems,” said George Holler, principal and founder of Holler
Law Firm. “We needed the ability to open additional offices across the
country with seamless system integration. At the same time, one of the
most important factors in selecting Virtustream was their disaster
recovery capabilities. With our systems and data being fully replicated
in two, tier-three data centers accessible from anywhere, we can keep
pace with the needs of our enterprise-level customers.”
As the company continues to expand, cloud scalability is a key
differentiator supporting the firm’s breakout growth. With Virtustream
Enterprise Cloud, Holler Law Firm now has the flexibility to quickly and
securely scale its operations from its Connecticut headquarters to its
offices all over the country, while enjoying the benefits of true
consumption-based billing. Virtustream’s built-in data backup and
disaster recovery ensures that as the business grows, its most sensitive
data will remain seamlessly protected, too.
“Working with top-performing organizations like Holler Law Firm to
provide the infrastructure necessary to support their rapid business
growth is one of our core strengths at Virtustream,” said Todd McNabb,
SVP, Global Sales, Virtustream. “Migrating, deploying and managing data
in the cloud is simply more efficient when working with an experienced
partner.”
About Holler Law Firm
Holler Law Firm is a multi-state law practice that helps title companies
close transactions in “attorney” states. Licensed in Connecticut,
Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and
West Virginia, the firm provides compliance assistance and fulfillment
support to a broad range of title insurers and title agencies. An
industry leader in attorney signings, title opinions and disbursement
services, Holler Law Firm services over two billion dollars-worth of
residential and commercial real estate closings per year, including
refinance, purchase and sale and REO transactions.
About Virtustream
Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud
service and software provider trusted by enterprises worldwide to
migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For
enterprises, service providers and government agencies, Virtustream’s
xStream® management platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meet
the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based
billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud -
whether private, public or hybrid.
To learn more about Virtustream, click on the following links:
