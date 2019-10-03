Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holloway House, Inc., Maker of Quick Shine®, Named 2019 EPA Safer Choice® Partner of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

FORTVILLE, Ind., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House, Inc., the maker of the Quick Shine® family of floor care products, was named a 2019 Safer Choice® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding achievement in the formulation and manufacture of products that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.

Holloway House has been a Safer Choice partner since 2008 and offers seven Safer Choice-certified products. To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet the EPA’s Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria.

“Our goal for all our Quick Shine products is to make floor care products that deliver exceptional performance while being safer for families, pets and the environment,” said  Christopher Eck, president of Holloway House, Inc. “We are honored that the EPA has recognized us as a 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year.”

All Quick Shine Safer Choice products are free from heavy metals, harmful surfactants, hazardous solvents and inorganic phosphates. Quick Shine Finishes are free from aluminum, ammonia, formaldehyde, fragrance, paraben and phthalate. Quick Shine Cleaners are free from alcohol, ammonia, formaldehyde and paraben.

Quick Shine Safer Choice products will soon feature a new front label design that will allow consumers to quickly identify the brand’s finishes and cleaners that are both effective and safer for families, pets and the environment, and will provide an easy way for consumers to select the formulation for their particular hard-surface flooring type with the Safer Choice logo.

The 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards were presented during a public ceremony on September 25, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. More information on the 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

About Holloway House, Inc.
A family-owned company since 1962, Holloway House manufactures best-in-class formulas to care for hardwood, laminate, marble, stone, tile and vinyl flooring, as well as  wood cabinets, furniture and recently have added Mop Kits to the array of products for application of Quick Shine® Finishes and Cleaners. An EPA Safer Choice partner since 2008, Holloway House was named an EPA Partner of the Year in 2019. Quick Shine products are available at all major retailers in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to hollowayhouse.net, and on Facebook @QuickShineFloorFinish.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4124633-69e8-410c-9d30-eb26bd72d22e

Primary Logo

EPA Safer Choice® Partner of the Year

Holloway House, Inc., the maker of the Quick Shine® family of floor care products, was named a 2019 Safer Choice® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding achievement in the formulation and manufacture of products that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aCENTRON TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDG : Update on winding up petition
PU
06:21aSTAR PHARMACEUTICAL : Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offer - Level Of Acceptances And Compulsory Acquisition
PU
06:21aIP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - DermaPure Product Line Extension Launched
PU
06:21aIP : Applied Graphene plc - AGM develops composite applications for space
PU
06:21aNEW IN THE COLLECTION LE VERRE ET L'ASSIETTE : Christophe Pelé - Le Clarence
PR
06:17aCanadian M&A slides in third quarter, cannabis deals drop
RE
06:16aGALILEO RESOURCES : Update on Offtake Agreement for Star Zinc ore
PU
06:16aBORYSZEW S A : Maflow cooperates with the largest research institute in Europe
PU
06:16aZENSUN ENTERPRISES : Notice of Issue and Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$220 million 12.8% Senior Notes Due 2021
PU
06:16aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group