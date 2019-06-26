Holmes Investment Properties PLC: Everyone Entertained terminates advisory agreement

Holmes Investment Properties Plc
("HIP", "the Group" or "the Company")
Everyone Entertained terminates advisory agreement
Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), the UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, announced on 13th November 2018 that the Company, along with its subsidiary Everyone Entertained Limited, had entered into an advisory agreement to source funding for Everyone Entertained.
Everyone Entertained have informed the Company that this agreement has been terminated.
Notes to Editors
Holmes Investment Properties Plc
Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), a UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, listed on the Berlin Stock Exchange in 2011.
Through its subsidiary, UK Adventure Parks Limited and its holding in Everyone Entertained Limited, HIP plans to work with leisure operators to source leases on existing properties and / or source plots of land, acquire sites under option agreements, gain planning consents, build the leisure centre site to the operator's specification and maximise their returns, against a pre-agreed long-term lease with an agreed yield.
As the leisure market continues to grow, along with the number of leisure centres in the UK, HIP intends to partner with fast growing companies, aiming to develop a minimum of 12 leisure centres over the next 5-6 years, significantly enhancing the Company's balance sheet.
