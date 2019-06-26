Log in
Holmes Investment Properties PLC: Everyone Entertained terminates advisory agreement

06/26/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Contract
Holmes Investment Properties PLC: Everyone Entertained terminates advisory agreement

26.06.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Holmes Investment Properties Plc

("HIP", "the Group" or "the Company")

Everyone Entertained terminates advisory agreement

Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), the UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, announced on 13th November 2018 that the Company, along with its subsidiary Everyone Entertained Limited, had entered into an advisory agreement to source funding for Everyone Entertained.

Everyone Entertained have informed the Company that this agreement has been terminated.

Enquiries:

HIP Plc
Martin Eberhardt, Chairman

Yellow Jersey
Charles Goodwin
Georgia Colkin +44 77825 916 715
Annabel Atkins hip@yellowjerseypr.com

Notes to Editors

Holmes Investment Properties Plc

Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), a UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, listed on the Berlin Stock Exchange in 2011.

Through its subsidiary, UK Adventure Parks Limited and its holding in Everyone Entertained Limited, HIP plans to work with leisure operators to source leases on existing properties and / or source plots of land, acquire sites under option agreements, gain planning consents, build the leisure centre site to the operator's specification and maximise their returns, against a pre-agreed long-term lease with an agreed yield.

As the leisure market continues to grow, along with the number of leisure centres in the UK, HIP intends to partner with fast growing companies, aiming to develop a minimum of 12 leisure centres over the next 5-6 years, significantly enhancing the Company's balance sheet.


26.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC
Elder House St Georges Business Park 207 Brooklands Road Weybridge
KT13 0TS Weybridge
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 203 858 7790
E-mail: contact@hipplc.com
Internet: www.hipplc.com
ISIN: GB00B61DTR94
WKN: A1H654
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 830945

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830945  26.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
