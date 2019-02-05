Holmes Murphy : Expands in Texas Under Leadership of National Healthcare Expert, Travis Brashear

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Houston and Central Texas markets with the acquisition of Travis Brashear. Brashear, an attorney, will lead Holmes Murphy's presently forming Houston team as Vice President/Market Leader for South and Central Texas, taking the initial step to expand its Texas Employee Benefits division into one of the largest markets in the country.

Brashear is a national expert in Employee Benefits, bringing 22 years of experience to the Holmes Murphy team. Brashear first moved to Texas in 2004 as the Market Leader for the South/Central Texas and Louisiana divisions of CIGNA HealthCare. During that time, he helped to lead the development of Kelsey Care powered by CIGNA, which became one of the country's most successful network delivery models and first accredited ACOs.

Brashear then transitioned to a consulting role as the Practice Leader for Willis Towers Watson. He grew the Houston office into one of the largest consulting firms in the state, and in a later role, led the Willis Towers Watson private exchange business in the western half of the US. Brashear is joining Holmes Murphy from his most recent role as the Chief Growth Officer for Imagine Health.

"As we enter into the Houston market, our team is focused on bringing innovative solutions tailored specifically to the companies in the area," commented Wally Gomaa, Holmes Murphy Employee Benefits Sales Leader and Chief Executive Officer of ACAP Health (a Holmes Murphy subsidiary). "And, nobody knows this market better than Travis."

Brashear best sums up his interest in this role as this, "I've lived in Houston for 15 years and really love this city. I've been privileged to serve on the Mayor's Wellness Council and lead the Houston Wellness Association (now the Houston Business Coalition on Health), as well as had the opportunity to consult with some of the most progressive employers in Houston. I've seen firsthand the business community struggle to deliver affordable healthcare to their employees. This role will allow me to bring the creative solutions I've spent a career creating to our clients, and the opportunity to build the best team in the industry."

Holmes Murphy is optimistic about this expansion. The Dallas office has been in operation since 1987 and currently houses around 220 full-time employees of Holmes Murphy's nearly 1,000 employee-strong team. Brashear will be leading the charge on the company's Employee Benefits side in Houston, continuing to bring unparalleled service to Holmes Murphy customers while contributing fresh ideas. This expansion fits with Holmes Murphy's philosophy of "Thinking Ahead" and the overall growth of the company.

About Holmes Murphy

At Holmes Murphy, we pride ourselves on selling "thinking", not insurance. In a nutshell, we sell the cumulative knowledge and experience that make insurance and businesses work better. It's a philosophy that's worked for us since our inception more than 85 years ago. As an independent brokerage, we serve business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management and loss control. For more information on Holmes Murphy, to include specialties, locations and what makes us tick, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

