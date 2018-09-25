Log in
Holmusk : Raises US$9.75 Million in Pre-Series A Financing

09/25/2018 | 06:29am CEST

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a Singapore-headquartered digital health and data analytics company with a global presence, today announced closing of US$9.75 million in Pre-Series A financing. The financing round included funding from Heritas Venture Fund as well as participation from new and existing investors. The funds allow Holmusk to expand its footprint in USA and Europe.

Holmusk leverages technology and data science to accelerate research and improve outcomes for people with chronic diseases and behavioral health disorders. Partnering with Pharma and healthcare providers, Holmusk informs predictive algorithms and provides actionable insights for personalized medicine through its proprietary modelling platform. Alongside this, it has an innovative digital health platform for patient engagement.

"Holmusk's focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and addressing chronic disease management made this an exciting opportunity to be a part of," said Chik Wai Chiew, CEO of Heritas Capital Management which oversees Heritas Venture Fund. "Its approach of combining deep analytics with clinical research and real-world data is promising and we are pleased to see the company on track to build upon the successes of GlycoLeap and SuperLeap and develop next generation versions in 2019."

Holmusk is also expanding its assets in behavioral health.  Having acquired MindLinc, a behavioral health EHR, it now holds one of the largest behavioral health databases in the world. Combining system dynamics with deep learning neural networks and quantitative systems pharmacology, Holmusk is developing MindLinc 2.0 which will include predictive disease models based on longitudinal patient data.

Based out of Singapore, Holmusk has offices in the US, UK and Malaysia. "Holmusk's technology platforms for behavioral health and chronic diseases have global application and we are excited about our expansion into USA and Europe. We look forward to sustaining the momentum as we grow our client base around the world," said Kenneth Ng, investor and Holmusk board chairman and co-founder/CIO for NTAsset.

"I'm excited that we are entering this next stage of growth. This financing reflects the trust our investors have in us and gives us a healthy financial runway, which allows us to focus on executing and growing aggressively in our core segments of chronic disease management and behavioral health," Nawal Roy, Founder and CEO explained. "The world is faced with unprecedented health challenges and we're thrilled to play our part in addressing them."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is a healthcare company on a mission to leverage the power of human relationships, technology and data to prevent, manage and reverse chronic disease and behavioral health issues. Our proprietary modelling platform leverages scientific research and digital healthcare data to inform predictive algorithms and provide actionable insights for personalized medicine. We build innovative, scalable and cost-effective digital behaviour change programs (e.g. GlycoLeap) designed to nudge people towards better health. For more information, visit: holmusk.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holmusk-raises-us9-75-million-in-pre-series-a-financing-300718102.html

SOURCE Holmusk


© PRNewswire 2018
