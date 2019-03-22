Holt Media Companies, Inc. is now C50 Media Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holt Media Companies, through its successful launch of affiliated company First Media Funding, has shifted its equity base, brand, and primary strategy to the capital needs of the out-of-home media industry. The new holding company brand, C50 Media Holdings, Inc., will continue to expand its capital supply to the industry, and its special purpose portfolio companies. Patrick Martucci, CEO of Holt Media Companies, Inc. will now take on the dual role of CEO and Chairman of the Board of C50 Media Holdings, Inc.

"Each of our subsidiaries and affiliates have played a valuable role in our participation in the out-of-home media industry, but our specialty finance companies experienced triple digit growth," said Martucci, adding, "We now will take a very aggressive role in introducing new companies and capital strategies which build on that success."

The C50 brand is a reflection of a total US view of the industry ("see 50" states), and will soon announce new nation-wide initiatives that merge the industry relationships of C50 with the capital needs of the out-of-home media marketplace.

C50 Media Holdings, Inc. is a Manhattan-based holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries and affiliates participating in multiple verticals of the media industry. To learn more about C50, or its industry leading companies, visit www.c50media.com

Contact: Barbara Gordon

Phone: (917) 261-6090

Email: 211443@email4pr.com

SOURCE C50 Media Holdings, Inc.