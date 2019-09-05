Holy Stone : Monthly Report –August 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of August as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,318 million, up 3.92% MoM yet down 23.38% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 8 months totaled NT$9,376 million, down 15.35% YoY.

Market inventory for passive components have been degraded to a considerable level recently, as well as significant increase on rush orders. Holy Stone will continue to observe closely on market development and demand change, increase sales on niche products, continues to provide high-value products and service for our clients.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts August 2019* July 2019* Growth Rate (MoM) August 2018 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,317,554 $1,267,815 3.92% $1,719,674 -23.38% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Aug.) $9,376,169 - - $11,076,075 -15.35%

*Self-consolidated Revenue