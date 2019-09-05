Log in
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –August 2019

09/05/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of August as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,318 million, up 3.92% MoM yet down 23.38% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 8 months totaled NT$9,376 million, down 15.35% YoY.

Market inventory for passive components have been degraded to a considerable level recently, as well as significant increase on rush orders. Holy Stone will continue to observe closely on market development and demand change, increase sales on niche products, continues to provide high-value products and service for our clients.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

August

2019*

July

2019*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

August

2018

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,317,554

$1,267,815

3.92%

$1,719,674

-23.38%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Aug.)

$9,376,169

-

-

$11,076,075

-15.35%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:41:03 UTC
