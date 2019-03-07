Log in
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2019

03/07/2019 | 02:38am EST

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$786 million, equivalent to the revenue in last February, yet down 28.75% MoM due to Chinese New Year Holiday. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months was NT$ 1,888 million, down 3.30% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

February

2019*

January

2019*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

February

2018

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$785,605

$1,102,640

-28.75%

$784,965

0.08%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Feb.)

$1,888,246

-

-

$1,952,757

-3.30%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:37:02 UTC
