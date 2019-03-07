Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$786 million, equivalent to the revenue in last February, yet down 28.75% MoM due to Chinese New Year Holiday. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months was NT$ 1,888 million, down 3.30% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts February 2019* January 2019* Growth Rate (MoM) February 2018 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $785,605 $1,102,640 -28.75% $784,965 0.08% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Feb.) $1,888,246 - - $1,952,757 -3.30%

*Self-consolidated Revenue