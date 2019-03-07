Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$786 million, equivalent to the revenue in last February, yet down 28.75% MoM due to Chinese New Year Holiday. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months was NT$ 1,888 million, down 3.30% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
February
2019*
|
January
2019*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
February
2018
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$785,605
|
$1,102,640
|
-28.75%
|
$784,965
|
0.08%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Feb.)
|
$1,888,246
|
-
|
-
|
$1,952,757
|
-3.30%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
