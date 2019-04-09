Log in
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –March 2019

04/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of March as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,143million, up 45.50% MoM yet down 18.42% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the first quarter totaled NT$3,031 million, down 9.62% YoY.

Distinguishing 2019Q1 revenue by main product types: Passive Components take up 39%, System & Module at 27%, Active Components and Others both at 17%.

Looking into the future, Holy Stone will keep adjusting product mix to maintain long-term operational growth.

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

March

2019*

February

2019*

Growth Rate

(MoM)

March

2018

Growth Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,143,042

$785,605

45.50%

$1,401,120

-18.42%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. -Mar.)

$3,031,288

$3,353,877

-9.62%

2019 Q1*

2018 Q4

Growth Rate

(QoQ)

2018 Q1

Growth Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$3,031,288

$3,633,243

-16.57%

$3,353,877

-9.62%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:12:10 UTC
