Holy Stone : Monthly Report –March 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of March as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,143million, up 45.50% MoM yet down 18.42% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the first quarter totaled NT$3,031 million, down 9.62% YoY.

Distinguishing 2019Q1 revenue by main product types: Passive Components take up 39%, System & Module at 27%, Active Components and Others both at 17%.

Looking into the future, Holy Stone will keep adjusting product mix to maintain long-term operational growth.

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts March 2019* February 2019* Growth Rate (MoM) March 2018 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,143,042 $785,605 45.50% $1,401,120 -18.42% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. -Mar.) $3,031,288 $3,353,877 -9.62% 2019 Q1* 2018 Q4 Growth Rate (QoQ) 2018 Q1 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $3,031,288 $3,633,243 -16.57% $3,353,877 -9.62%

*Self-consolidated Revenue