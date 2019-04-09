Holy Stone : Monthly Report –March 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of March as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,143million, up 45.50% MoM yet down 18.42% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the first quarter totaled NT$3,031 million, down 9.62% YoY.
Distinguishing 2019Q1 revenue by main product types: Passive Components take up 39%, System & Module at 27%, Active Components and Others both at 17%.
Looking into the future, Holy Stone will keep adjusting product mix to maintain long-term operational growth.
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
March
2019*
|
February
2019*
|
Growth Rate
(MoM)
|
March
2018
|
Growth Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,143,042
|
$785,605
|
45.50%
|
$1,401,120
|
-18.42%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. -Mar.)
|
$3,031,288
|
|
|
$3,353,877
|
-9.62%
|
|
2019 Q1*
|
2018 Q4
|
Growth Rate
(QoQ)
|
2018 Q1
|
Growth Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$3,031,288
|
$3,633,243
|
-16.57%
|
$3,353,877
|
-9.62%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:12:10 UTC