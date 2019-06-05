Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,331 million, up 10.73% MoM yet down 10.12% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last five months was NT$ 5,563 million, down 9.41% YoY.
Since the increased uncertainties in worldwide trading continue to affect overall global market demand, Holy Stone will face the situation with caution and keep adjusting product mix, to provide customers with high-value products and services.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
May
2019*
|
April
2019*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
May
2018
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,330,523
|
$1,201,544
|
10.73%
|
$1,480,356
|
-10.12%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - May.)
|
$5,563,355
|
-
|
-
|
$ 6,141,558
|
-9.41%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 07:22:01 UTC