Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2019

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,331 million, up 10.73% MoM yet down 10.12% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last five months was NT$ 5,563 million, down 9.41% YoY.

Since the increased uncertainties in worldwide trading continue to affect overall global market demand, Holy Stone will face the situation with caution and keep adjusting product mix, to provide customers with high-value products and services.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts May 2019* April 2019* Growth Rate (MoM) May 2018 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,330,523 $1,201,544 10.73% $1,480,356 -10.12% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - May.) $5,563,355 - - $ 6,141,558 -9.41%

*Self-consolidated Revenue