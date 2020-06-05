Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2020

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,224 million, down 4.52% MoM and 8.02% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last five months was NT$ 5,671 million, up 1.92% YoY.
Passive components show strong demand in May, yet other distributed products slowdown in sales due to COVID-19. In response, Holy Stone will keep an eye on the market change; continue to expand sales in new application fields, to help increase company's operational growth.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
May
2020*
|
April
2020*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
May
2019
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,223,797
|
$1,281,762
|
-4.52%
|
$1,330,523
|
-8.02%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - May.)
|
$5,670,875
|
-
|
-
|
$ 5,564,274
|
1.92%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:25:05 UTC