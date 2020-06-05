Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2020

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,224 million, down 4.52% MoM and 8.02% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last five months was NT$ 5,671 million, up 1.92% YoY.

Passive components show strong demand in May, yet other distributed products slowdown in sales due to COVID-19. In response, Holy Stone will keep an eye on the market change; continue to expand sales in new application fields, to help increase company's operational growth.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts May 2020* April 2020* Growth Rate (MoM) May 2019 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,223,797 $1,281,762 -4.52% $1,330,523 -8.02% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - May.) $5,670,875 - - $ 5,564,274 1.92%

*Self-consolidated Revenue