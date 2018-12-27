Log in
Holy Stone : The board agreed on the New Plant Construction

12/27/2018 | 09:40am CET

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/12/27

2.Company name:Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd

3.Relationship to the Company: Head Office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:

In response to medium and long-term operational growth, the company planned to expand capacity for in-house products, and Board of Directors agreed on the new plant construction.

(1) Building process:Holy Stone will pick the construction company through comparison and bargain, then build on our own land.

(2) The Board authorize the President to pick the construction company under setted budget, also given the President permission to sign and process every related law and agreement.

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 08:39:05 UTC
