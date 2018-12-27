Holy Stone : The board agreed on the New Plant Construction

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/12/27

2.Company name:Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd

3.Relationship to the Company: Head Office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:

In response to medium and long-term operational growth, the company planned to expand capacity for in-house products, and Board of Directors agreed on the new plant construction.

(1) Building process:Holy Stone will pick the construction company through comparison and bargain, then build on our own land.

(2) The Board authorize the President to pick the construction company under setted budget, also given the President permission to sign and process every related law and agreement.

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None