Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. : Announces Private Placement of Approximately $4.08 Million of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (OTC Pink: HWIS) (the “Company”), the holding company for Home Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it has completed a private placement of 417,949 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.75 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $4,075,000, before deducting expenses. The shares are being sold pursuant to definitive agreements with institutional investors and certain other accredited investors including directors and executive officers of the Company. FIG Partners LLC served as placement agent for the offering.

The proceeds from the sale of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes, including strengthening the Bank’s capital position, funding loan growth and maintaining regulatory requirements. The Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James R. Bradley, stated “We are pleased to announce this financing from a group of investors who are familiar with our Company. We appreciate their continued support, as well as that of our local community.”

Home Savings Bank is a Wisconsin chartered savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers since 1895. Home Savings Bank currently conducts business from its four full-service banking offices, with three offices located in Madison, Wisconsin, and the fourth located in Stoughton, Wisconsin.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the private placement. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and Home Savings Bank are engaged.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27pU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PREPARES ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION OF GOOGLE : sources
RE
11:26pMUSCAT FINANCE : Modifying its business composition
AQ
11:26pBANK NIZWA : Benchmark in islamic finance
AQ
11:26pBANK MUSCAT : Unequivocal leader
AQ
11:26pOMAN OIL MARKETING : Business briefs
AQ
11:26pAL OMANIYA FINANCIAL SER : Navigating rough waters
AQ
11:26pPANASONIC : Unmatched Performance
AQ
11:26pOMAN OIL MARKETING : Optimising performance
AQ
11:26pTAAGEER FINANCE : Sustained growth
AQ
11:26pALIZZ ISLAMIC BANK : Scaling up the value chain
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares antitrust investigation of Google - sources
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
4CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
5KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About