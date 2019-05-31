Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. : Announces Private Placement of Approximately $4.08 Million of Common Stock

Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (OTC Pink: HWIS) (the “Company”), the
holding company for Home Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that
it has completed a private placement of 417,949 shares of its common
stock at a price of $9.75 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the
Company of approximately $4,075,000, before deducting expenses. The
shares are being sold pursuant to definitive agreements with
institutional investors and certain other accredited investors including
directors and executive officers of the Company. FIG Partners LLC served
as placement agent for the offering.
The proceeds from the sale of common stock will be used for general
corporate purposes, including strengthening the Bank’s capital position,
funding loan growth and maintaining regulatory requirements. The
Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James R. Bradley, stated
“We are pleased to announce this financing from a group of investors who
are familiar with our Company. We appreciate their continued support, as
well as that of our local community.”
Home Savings Bank is a Wisconsin chartered savings bank that has served
the banking needs of its customers since 1895. Home Savings Bank
currently conducts business from its four full-service banking offices,
with three offices located in Madison, Wisconsin, and the fourth located
in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
about the private placement. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by
the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current
facts. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks
and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from expected results include increased
competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general
economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and
legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the
business in which the Company and Home Savings Bank are engaged.
