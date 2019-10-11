Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $6K to St. Teresa Center for Youth Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Louisiana Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help At-Risk Youth

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) presented $6,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to St. Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy (St. Teresa), which provides free services to low-income individuals to help restore and foster their dignity. The organization plans to use the funds for operational expenses to help start a new vocational program for at-risk youth. Local dignitaries and bank representatives joined the organization at a recent check presentation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005569/en/

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $6K in Partnership Grant Program funds to St. Teresa for the Works of Mercy to benefit the organization's youth program. (Photo: Business Wire)

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $6K in Partnership Grant Program funds to St. Teresa for the Works of Mercy to benefit the organization's youth program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Rev. Michael Champagne of St. Teresa said the funds will greatly impact the community and population they serve.

“We don’t have a lot of father figures in our area and St. Martinville mainly consists of working, single parents,” said the Rev. Champagne. “We want to take some pressure off the parents and encourage the children of the community to stay in school and drug free.”

The Rev. Champagne learned about the PGP grant from a Home Bank representative who encouraged him to apply. This is the first year the organization has received a PGP grant.

“St. Teresa is taking a lead in the St. Martinville community to help keep children safe and provide them with the resources for a better future,” said Brandon Kelly, vice president and community reinvestment act officer at Home Bank. “We are happy to be part of St. Teresa’s mission through the PGP.”

With the PGP, FHLB Dallas member institutions like Home Bank contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. This year, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 25 member institutions to assist 27 CBOs. Combined with FHLB Dallas member contributions, a total of $442,500 has been awarded to the organizations.

“The PGP’s 3:1 feature makes it a unique community investment tool, stretching the benefits of the program,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We commend Home Bank for its use of the PGP.”

The Rev. Champagne stressed the importance of the PGP and how it can benefit other organizations.

“Programs like the PGP are huge,” he said. “Local banks really help build up the community and a lot of nonprofits depend on that help. I really appreciate the involvement and partnership of Home Bank and FHLB Dallas, as this grant is going to help us make a difference.”

About Home Bank

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $74.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 820 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:06pNIKE : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress
PU
08:01pISIGN MEDIA : Announces the Close of its Shares for Debt Agreement
AQ
08:01pGlobal Outdoor Furniture Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Outdoor Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:48pBARKERVILLE GOLD MINES : Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular
AQ
07:42pFacebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies
RE
07:32pBOEING : names new board chairman in setback to CEO
AQ
07:26pAdverum Biotechnologies Reports Additional Clinical Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
07:22pKOREAN CULTURAL CENTER NEW YORK PRESENTS "MEMORIES OF JINDO : Korean folk songs from the hometown of gugak" featuring the Jindo National Gugak Center
PR
07:21pREGENXBIO : Announces Additional Positive Interim Phase I/IIa Trial Update for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
07:21pTESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group