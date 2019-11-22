Log in
Home Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Baton Rouge Nonprofit

11/22/2019 | 05:29pm EST

The Funds Will Help Youth Programs

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) today awarded an $8,000 grant to 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, whose programs help empower young men to reach their full potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005529/en/

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K to 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, an organization that helps men reach their full potential. (Photo: Business Wire)

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K to 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, an organization that helps men reach their full potential. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds will help pay for the organization’s community-based programs in the areas of mentoring, education, economic empowerment, and health and wellness.

“We are thankful to Home Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas for investing in our programs, and in the community that we serve,” said Brace B. “Trey” Godfrey III, executive director of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. “This investment will reap benefits as we move toward our goal of impacting young lives to effect positive change in the community through programs like our Project Excel Mentoring Program. We appreciate the commitment that Home Bank and FHLB Dallas show to community-based organizations, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Home Bank Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer Brandon Kelly said the PGP helps support the organization’s critical mission.

“We are proud to support 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge in the critical work of mentoring young men in our community and preparing them to reach their potential as adults,” said Mr. Kelly. “100 Black Men is leading the way in this important work. Home Bank is proud to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to support their efforts.”

Through the PGP program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, and FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions via a lottery system. In 2019, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds that were combined with $142,500 contributed by 25 FHLB Dallas member Institutions for a total of $442,500 in grants.

“We commend 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge for the work it is doing to help build the leaders of tomorrow,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “We are pleased to provide a 3:1 match to the original Home Bank funding that brings the grant total to $8,000.”

For more information about the 2019 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $73.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 815 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
