Home-Builder Confidence Edges Down in February

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON--A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence eased for the second-straight month in February but remains near a two-decade high, the National Association of Homebuilders said Tuesday. Here are key takeaways:

-The association's housing market index ticked down to 74 in February from 75 in January. In December the reading was 76, the highest since 1999. Readings above 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor.

-Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an index reading of 75 for February.

-"While lower mortgage rates have improved housing affordability in recent months, accelerating price growth due to limited inventory may offset some of that effect," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.

-The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.47% as of Feb. 13, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have mostly declined since late 2018, and are trending at historically low levels.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com