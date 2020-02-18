Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Home-Builder Confidence Edges Down in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:32am EST

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON--A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence eased for the second-straight month in February but remains near a two-decade high, the National Association of Homebuilders said Tuesday. Here are key takeaways:

-The association's housing market index ticked down to 74 in February from 75 in January. In December the reading was 76, the highest since 1999. Readings above 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor.

-Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an index reading of 75 for February.

-"While lower mortgage rates have improved housing affordability in recent months, accelerating price growth due to limited inventory may offset some of that effect," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.

-The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.47% as of Feb. 13, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have mostly declined since late 2018, and are trending at historically low levels.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:58aIsraeli court orders Facebook to unblock account of NSO Group employee
RE
10:48aMedtronic misses revenue estimates, warns of coronavirus impact
RE
10:45aApple's surprise sales warning pressures Wall Street
RE
10:41aDell to sell cybersecurity unit for $2.08 billion
RE
10:32aHome-Builder Confidence Edges Down in February
DJ
10:30aTSX flat as Apple's sales warning fuels coronavirus fallout worries
RE
10:27aTrump blasts proposed restrictions on China trade, wants China to buy U.S. jet engines
RE
10:25aEU-Canada free trade deal clears hurdle in Dutch parliament
RE
10:24aUNILEVER : Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2020
PU
10:19aGermany's auto heartlands in peril as 'golden age' fades
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group