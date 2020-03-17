Log in
Home-Builder Confidence Edges Down in March; Coronavirus Begins Disrupting Supply

03/17/2020 | 10:31am EDT

By Gwynn Guilford

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence slid for the third-straight month in March, the National Association of Homebuilders said Tuesday.

--The association's housing market index fell to 72 in March from 74 in February, down slightly from December's two-decade high of 76. Readings above 50 indicate more builders believed conditions were good than poor.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an index reading of 74 for March.

--"It is important to note that half of the builder responses in the March HMI were collected prior to March 4, so the recent stock market declines and the rising economic impact of the coronavirus will be reflected more in next month's report," NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said.

--One-third of builders who responded to the survey after March 6 reported supply disruption due to coronavirus concerns in China and other countries, compared with 21% overall, Dietz said.

--The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.36% as of March 12, according to Freddie Mac, lower than any other period on record.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com

