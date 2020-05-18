Home-Builder Confidence Increased in May After Record Drop Last Month

By Gwynn Guilford

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence improved in May following the index's biggest one-month drop last month as coronavirus-related shutdowns affected the economy.

--The National Association of Homebuilders on Monday said its housing market index increased to 37 this month, from 30 in April. Readings below 50 indicate more builders believed conditions were poor than good.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an index reading of 35 for May.

--May's reading marked the index's second straight month in negative territory, which it last hit in mid-2014. However, this month's seven-point uptick reversed the 42-point decline in April, the biggest single-month drop in the history of the index, which began in 1985.

--"The fact that most states classified housing as an essential business during this crisis helped to keep many residential construction workers on the job, and this is reflected in our latest builder survey," said NAHB Chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J.

