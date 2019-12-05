Log in
Home Control International : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISATION ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

12/05/2019 | 07:06am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, made no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 31 October 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Home Control International Limited (the "Company").

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended or supplemented from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities law of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws of the United States. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

HOME CONTROL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1747)

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISATION ACTIONS

AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).

STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Thursday, 5 December 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The stabilising actions undertaken by Mason Securities Limited, the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period are set out below:

  1. over-allocationof an aggregate of 18,750,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing approximately 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
  2. successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,750,000 Shares in the price range of HK$0.93 to HK$1.02 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilisation period. The last purchase made by the Stabilisation Manager on the market during the stabilisation period was on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at the price of HK$0.94 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Sole Global Coordinators did not exercise the Over-allotment Option during the stabilisation period and the Over-allotment Option lapsed on Thursday, 5 December 2019.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued shares must at all times be held by the public.

On behalf of the Board

Home Control International Limited

Gao Yu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Alain Perrot as executive Director; Mr. Gao Yu and Mr. Chan Kwok King Kingsley as non- executive Directors; and Mr. Werner Peter Ven Eck, Mr. Chen Shou Kang and Mr. Jauw Ming Siang Edmond as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Home Control International Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:05:11 UTC
