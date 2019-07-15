Log in
Home Credit files for listing on Hong Kong stock exchange

07/15/2019 | 03:23am EDT
The logo of Czech consumer finance company Home Credit is seen on a building in Liberec

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Global consumer lender Home Credit B.V. filed for a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, the company, a unit of Czech financial group PPF, said.

The lender has appointed Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and Morgan Stanley to lead the initial public offering (IPO) of at least $1 billion.

Focus will be on investor appetite for the listing after Anheuser Busch InBev NV, the world's largest brewer, dramatically shelved the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its Asian business on Friday.

Home Credit made the listing application in preparation for a global offering of its shares, it said.

If that offering is completed, its parent Home Credit Group would retain control of Home Credit, the company said. PPF is the indirect majority owner of the firm.

Founded in 1997 in the Czech Republic, Home Credit [PPFGPH.UL] operates in 10 countries including the United States, Russia and India, and has assets amounting to over 23.6 billion euros ($26.3 billion) worldwide. It has also grown into one of the biggest non-bank consumer lenders in China.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -1.79% 77.51 Delayed Quote.36.79%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.22% 71.77 Delayed Quote.37.86%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.26% 661.6 Delayed Quote.2.55%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.56% 44.87 Delayed Quote.13.17%
