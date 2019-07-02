Log in
Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana : Bank Announces New Hire

07/02/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

For Immediate Release July 2, 2019

SHREVEPORT, La-Home Federal Bank ('HFB'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced the hiring of Leah C. Feldt as Vice President and Senior Credit Analyst.

'We are so happy to have Leah joining Home Federal Bank as Vice President and Senior Credit Analyst,' said Jim Barlow, President & CEO of Home Federal Bank. 'She not only brings a wealth of experience to the role, but is also active in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Leah's credit background and skills will be a welcomed addition here at Home Federal.'

Leah has 19 years of experience in the banking industry. For the past 15 years, she has worked in commercial credit and underwriting roles. Since 2010, she served as the Senior Credit Underwriter for a local, community bank, managing commercial and consumer requests. Leah is graduate of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and earned a master's degree at LSU in Shreveport. Originally from Many, Leah has lived in Shreveport for 15 years, and she and her husband, Jason, have two children.

Leah is a member of The Junior League of Shreveport/Bossier and was a President's Award recipient in 2019. She is a graduate of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Leadership program and is also certified as a Community Bank Compliance Officer and Community Bank Credit Analyst by the ICBA.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending agency office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

-end-

Released by: Kat Herrin, Marketing Officer / Home Federal / 318.841.5394/ kat.herrin@hfbla.com

Disclaimer

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:07:09 UTC
