Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana : HFB Awarded Third Consecutive America Saves Designation of Excellence

SHREVEPORT, La - Home Federal Bank ('HFB'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), has been recognized by the Consumer Federation of America as a recipient of the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its extraordinary efforts during America Saves Week/Military Saves Week to encourage customers to save money. This award is made annually to those financial institutions that go above and beyond to actively encourage customers to save, increase savings, save automatically and build wealth.

Home Federal Bank was one of 11 banks and 7 credit unions recognized nationally, marking 2019 as HFB's third consecutive year to receive this award. 'We are so grateful to once again be recognized for our efforts during this year's America Saves Week campaign' said Jim Barlow, HFB President and CEO of HFB. 'As a financial institution, HFB plays a pivotal role in helping to motivate and guide our customers towards a brighter financial future through opportunities to save. We are excited for the chance to continue educating and supporting our community to achieve all of their financial goals.'

America Saves Week is an annual opportunity for people to assess their savings status and make a plan to start or increase saving and for organizations to support good savings behavior. Almost half of all Americans are facing a savings crisis with the inability to meet an emergency of $400 without incurring debt. That is a staggering statistic,' said George Barany, Director of America Saves. 'Financial institutions are in a unique position to positively impact their community's financial ability and stability.' Together these banks and credit unions encouraged over 280,000 people to deposit just over a half billion dollars into new or existing accounts during America Saves Week. Furthermore, these awardees motivated more than 17,000 people to set up automatic saving, the key to any financial stability.'

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending agency office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

-end-

Released by: Kat Herrin, Marketing Officer / Home Federal / 318.841.5394/ kat.herrin@hfbla.com