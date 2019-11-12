Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Financial Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:33am EST

Home Financial Bancorp (“Company”) (OTC Symbol “HWEN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Our Community Bank, (“Bank”) based in Spencer, Indiana, announces unaudited results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Non-performing loans decreased 44% to $215,000, or 0.4% of total assets;
  • Non-interest income rose $39,000 or 37%;
  • Non-interest expense declined $29,000 or 4%;
  • Net income increased $77,000, to $97,000.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $97,000 or $.08 basic and diluted earnings per share. Net income totaled $20,000 or $.02 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Higher interest income on loans, an increase in non-interest income and an overall decrease in non-interest expense resulted in improved net income compared to the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income increased $17,000 or 3%, to $667,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total interest income rose $31,000 or 4%, while interest expense increased $14,000, or 8%.

Loan loss provisions were $15,000 for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019, and $20,000 for the same period a year earlier. A regular assessment of loan loss allowance adequacy indicated that these provisions were required to maintain an appropriate allowance level. Changes in volume, composition and quality of the loan portfolio, as well as actual loan loss experience, will influence the need for future loan loss provisions.

Non-interest income increased $39,000 or 37%, compared to the year-earlier period. Much of this change is associated with a net loss on sale of repossessed property of $12,000 recognized during fiscal first quarter 2019. No similar loss on sale of repossessed property was recognized in the most recent quarter. Also contributing to the overall increase in non-interest income, ATM service fees increased $12,000 or 24% and service charge income on deposit accounts increased $8,000 or 15%.

Non-interest expense decreased $29,000 or 4%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $18,000 or 6%, and computer processing fees increased $17,000 or 21% compared to the same period last year. Offsetting these increases, legal and professional fees decreased $30,000 or 28%. Also contributing to the overall decrease in non-interest expense, net occupancy expense, advertising and assorted other expense categories declined compared to a year earlier.

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $72.8 million, an increase of $760,000 from $72.0 million at June 30, 2019. During fiscal first quarter 2020, cash and interest-bearing deposits increased $415,000, and investment securities decreased $507,000. Total loans increased $864,000 or 2%, to $54.1 million, from $53.2 million at June 30, 2019.

Loans delinquent 90 days or more decreased 44% to $215,000 or 0.4% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Three months earlier, non-performing loans were $386,000 or 0.7% of total loans. Non-performing assets, which includes non-performing loans, decreased 18% to $407,000, or 0.6% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $495,000, or 0.7% of assets, at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets included $192,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed properties at September 30, 2019, compared to $109,000 three months earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $505,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $504,000 at June 30, 2019. Loan loss allowances were 0.93% of total loans at September 30, 2019, and 0.95% at June 30, 2019. Periodic provisions to loan loss allowances reflect management’s view of risk in the Bank’s entire portfolio due to a number of dynamic factors, which include, but are not limited to, current economic conditions and loan delinquency trends. Management considered the level of loan loss allowances at September 30, 2019 to be adequate to cover probable incurred losses inherent in the loan portfolio at that date.

Total deposits were $52.7 million as of September 30, 2019 and $53.1 million as of June 30, 2019. Total borrowings increased $1.0 million or 11%, to $10.5 million for quarter-ended September 30, 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $9.0 million or 12.3% of total assets at September 30, 2019. Factors affecting shareholders’ equity during the quarter included net income, quarterly cash dividends of $.04 per share, and a $16,000 net increase in the market value of securities available for sale. Based on 1,155,594 shares outstanding, the Company’s book value per share was $7.76 at September 30, 2019.

Home Financial Bancorp and Our Community Bank, an FDIC-insured, state stock commercial bank, operate from headquarters in Spencer, Indiana, and a branch office in Cloverdale, Indiana. Additional information concerning Home Financial Bancorp and its subsidiaries is available at www.hfbancorp.com or www.ocbconnect.com.

 

HOME FINANCIAL BANCORP
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and book value amounts)

 

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30:

2019

2018

Net Interest Income

$667

 

$650

 

Provision for Loan Losses

15

 

20

 

Non-interest Income

145

 

106

 

Non-interest Expense

695

 

724

 

Income Tax

5

 

(8

)

Net Income

97

 

20

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share:

$ .08

 

$ .02

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share:

.08

 

.02

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

1,155,594

 

1,166,002

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

1,155,594

 

1,166,002

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

June 30,

 

2019

2019

Total Assets

$72,764

 

$72,011

 

Total Loans

54,096

 

53,232

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

505

 

504

 

Total Deposits

52,698

 

53,081

 

Borrowings

10,500

 

9,500

 

Shareholders’ Equity

8,969

 

8,900

 

 

 

 

Non-Performing Assets

407

 

495

 

Non-Performing Loans

215

 

386

 

 

 

 

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets

0.56

%

0.69

%

Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans

0.40

%

0.73

%

 

 

 

Book Value Per Share*

$7.76

 

$7.70

 

 

*Based on 1,155,594 shares at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:53aPOWERORE : Power Ore Completes Digitization and 3D Modelling of Opemiska's Perry Mine
AQ
09:52aTRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:52aCYBERMARYLAND : Addresses Critical Risks in "CyberThreats Nevermore"
PR
09:51aEmbraer lowers dividend guidance, burns cash, as Boeing deal hits snags
RE
09:50aYIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
09:49aBORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary insider, repurchase of own shares
AQ
09:49aWEBSTEP : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders - webstep asa
AQ
09:49aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR PUMP, UNIT, CC AND IRBT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group