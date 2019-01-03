Home Franchise Concepts : Adds AdvantaClean to its Growing Family of Brands

Home
Franchise Concepts (HFC), the world’s largest
franchising system in the home improvement space, has expanded its
position as a whole-home solution with the Jan. 1, 2019, acquisition of AdvantaClean,
one of the nation’s leading franchised providers of restoration services.
AdvantaClean becomes the fourth Home Franchise Concepts home-related
brand, joining Budget
Blinds®, Tailored
Living® and Concrete
Craft® as the top-rated franchised
brands in their category.
Founded in 1994, AdvantaClean specializes in mold remediation, water
damage restoration, and air duct and dryer vent cleaning. It also
provides permanent solutions such as crawl space encapsulation, attic
and radon ventilation, and basement waterproofing. The Huntersville,
N.C.-based company operates more than 230 franchise territories in 37
states.
The acquisition extends HFC’s footprint and commitment to North American
homeowners to more than 1,700 franchise territories operating in 11,000
cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
“AdvantaClean is a perfect fit with the HFC family and spreads our
mission of being a whole-home-solution provider with a growing suite of
best-in-class home products and services,” said Shirin Behzadi, CEO of
Irvine, Calif.-based Home Franchise Concepts. “Just like local Budget
Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft business owners, AdvantaClean
franchisees are trusted, local experts in their communities, offering
innovative solutions to help turn their customers’ houses into a home.”
According to Behzadi, AdvantaClean shares a number of similarities with
HFC and its brand family including common core values and a focus on
giving back. AdvantaClean is a National Partner of St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital. “As a growing franchisor, HFC is looking to develop
and acquire brands that not only meet specific business criteria but can
contribute to our ongoing commitment to caring and our long-term
partnerships with Home
for Our Troops, Wounded
Warriors Canada and Working
Wardrobes.”
AdvantaClean was founded by Jeff Dudan in Florida to help homeowners
impacted by Hurricane Andrew. President Matt Phillips is a Certified
Franchise Executive, U.S. Army veteran and serves on the board of
VetFran, a veteran franchising initiative of the International Franchise
Association.
“We are delighted to join forces with the experts at HFC and to expand
our collective ability to positively impact homeowners across North
America,” said Phillips. “It’s rare that you find two companies that are
so closely aligned in business philosophy, core values and a genuine
desire to impact our local communities in the long run. AdvantaClean
franchisees can expect a bright future as part of the HFC family.”
Boxwood Partners, LLC provided financial advice to AdvantaClean on the
transaction.
About AdvantaClean
Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs
in South Florida, AdvantaClean,
now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is one of the leading national
franchised providers of Restoration Services in the country. The company
currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine’s
fastest-growing-franchises list and is among Franchise Business Review’s
Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013–14, USA Today
and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a
Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean
franchised territories operate in 37 states.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home
Franchise Concepts (HFC) is the top-selling family of
direct-to-consumer brands in the home-related goods and services space,
one of the world’s largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader
in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC’s three brands including Budget
Blinds®, Tailored
Living® and Concrete
Craft® are consistently rated at the top of their
categories and supported by nearly 1,500 franchise territories in the
U.S., Canada and Mexico.
