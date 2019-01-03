Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Franchise Concepts : Adds AdvantaClean to its Growing Family of Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 12:31am CET

Home of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft acquires leading franchised provider of restoration services

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), the world’s largest franchising system in the home improvement space, has expanded its position as a whole-home solution with the Jan. 1, 2019, acquisition of AdvantaClean, one of the nation’s leading franchised providers of restoration services.

AdvantaClean becomes the fourth Home Franchise Concepts home-related brand, joining Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® and Concrete Craft® as the top-rated franchised brands in their category.

Founded in 1994, AdvantaClean specializes in mold remediation, water damage restoration, and air duct and dryer vent cleaning. It also provides permanent solutions such as crawl space encapsulation, attic and radon ventilation, and basement waterproofing. The Huntersville, N.C.-based company operates more than 230 franchise territories in 37 states.

The acquisition extends HFC’s footprint and commitment to North American homeowners to more than 1,700 franchise territories operating in 11,000 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“AdvantaClean is a perfect fit with the HFC family and spreads our mission of being a whole-home-solution provider with a growing suite of best-in-class home products and services,” said Shirin Behzadi, CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based Home Franchise Concepts. “Just like local Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft business owners, AdvantaClean franchisees are trusted, local experts in their communities, offering innovative solutions to help turn their customers’ houses into a home.”

According to Behzadi, AdvantaClean shares a number of similarities with HFC and its brand family including common core values and a focus on giving back. AdvantaClean is a National Partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “As a growing franchisor, HFC is looking to develop and acquire brands that not only meet specific business criteria but can contribute to our ongoing commitment to caring and our long-term partnerships with Home for Our Troops, Wounded Warriors Canada and Working Wardrobes.”

AdvantaClean was founded by Jeff Dudan in Florida to help homeowners impacted by Hurricane Andrew. President Matt Phillips is a Certified Franchise Executive, U.S. Army veteran and serves on the board of VetFran, a veteran franchising initiative of the International Franchise Association.

“We are delighted to join forces with the experts at HFC and to expand our collective ability to positively impact homeowners across North America,” said Phillips. “It’s rare that you find two companies that are so closely aligned in business philosophy, core values and a genuine desire to impact our local communities in the long run. AdvantaClean franchisees can expect a bright future as part of the HFC family.”

Boxwood Partners, LLC provided financial advice to AdvantaClean on the transaction.

About AdvantaClean

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is one of the leading national franchised providers of Restoration Services in the country. The company currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine’s fastest-growing-franchises list and is among Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013–14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 37 states.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is the top-selling family of direct-to-consumer brands in the home-related goods and services space, one of the world’s largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC’s three brands including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® and Concrete Craft® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by nearly 1,500 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – GS
BU
12:51aWELLTOWER : to Buy 55 Medical Buildings From CNL Healthcare Properties
DJ
12:51aYOGA LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit – YOGA
BU
12:50aVELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : Mark Hensley Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
AQ
12:45aNVDA LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds NVIDIA Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Investor Losses
BU
12:45aCURO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp.; Important Deadline in Suit - CURO
PR
12:45aTDOC LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Teladoc Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – TDOC
BU
12:44aSOUTHERN : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:44aRENOVA : Not approved the offer
PU
12:43aApple cuts forecast, citing weak China sales amid trade tensions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple cuts forecast, citing weak China sales amid trade tensions
2APPLE : APPLE : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--4th Update
3VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LTD : VUKILE PROPERTY FUND : , Reach For A Dream partner on Dream Room campaign
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman S..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW X5 model recalled

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.