Home Franchise Concepts : Adds AdvantaClean to its Growing Family of Brands

Home of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft acquires leading franchised provider of restoration services

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), the world’s largest franchising system in the home improvement space, has expanded its position as a whole-home solution with the Jan. 1, 2019, acquisition of AdvantaClean, one of the nation’s leading franchised providers of restoration services.

AdvantaClean becomes the fourth Home Franchise Concepts home-related brand, joining Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® and Concrete Craft® as the top-rated franchised brands in their category.

Founded in 1994, AdvantaClean specializes in mold remediation, water damage restoration, and air duct and dryer vent cleaning. It also provides permanent solutions such as crawl space encapsulation, attic and radon ventilation, and basement waterproofing. The Huntersville, N.C.-based company operates more than 230 franchise territories in 37 states.

The acquisition extends HFC’s footprint and commitment to North American homeowners to more than 1,700 franchise territories operating in 11,000 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“AdvantaClean is a perfect fit with the HFC family and spreads our mission of being a whole-home-solution provider with a growing suite of best-in-class home products and services,” said Shirin Behzadi, CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based Home Franchise Concepts. “Just like local Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft business owners, AdvantaClean franchisees are trusted, local experts in their communities, offering innovative solutions to help turn their customers’ houses into a home.”

According to Behzadi, AdvantaClean shares a number of similarities with HFC and its brand family including common core values and a focus on giving back. AdvantaClean is a National Partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “As a growing franchisor, HFC is looking to develop and acquire brands that not only meet specific business criteria but can contribute to our ongoing commitment to caring and our long-term partnerships with Home for Our Troops, Wounded Warriors Canada and Working Wardrobes.”

AdvantaClean was founded by Jeff Dudan in Florida to help homeowners impacted by Hurricane Andrew. President Matt Phillips is a Certified Franchise Executive, U.S. Army veteran and serves on the board of VetFran, a veteran franchising initiative of the International Franchise Association.

“We are delighted to join forces with the experts at HFC and to expand our collective ability to positively impact homeowners across North America,” said Phillips. “It’s rare that you find two companies that are so closely aligned in business philosophy, core values and a genuine desire to impact our local communities in the long run. AdvantaClean franchisees can expect a bright future as part of the HFC family.”

Boxwood Partners, LLC provided financial advice to AdvantaClean on the transaction.

About AdvantaClean

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is one of the leading national franchised providers of Restoration Services in the country. The company currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine’s fastest-growing-franchises list and is among Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013–14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 37 states.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is the top-selling family of direct-to-consumer brands in the home-related goods and services space, one of the world’s largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC’s three brands including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® and Concrete Craft® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by nearly 1,500 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

