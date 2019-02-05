Home Healthcare: Air Liquide Strengthens Its Presence in Europe with Two Acquisitions in Switzerland

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI) continues to develop its home
healthcare activity in Europe with the acquisition of Sleep & Health SA
and Megamed AG, two historic players in this sector and based in
Switzerland. Air Liquide, Europe’s leader in home healthcare,
strengthens its position in a growing market within a mature healthcare
system.
Founded in 2003, Sleep & Health SA is a nationwide player
that offers home healthcare services for patients who suffer from sleep
apnea. As for Megamed AG, the company has been present in the
Swiss market for nearly 50 years, specializing in ventilation and
support for patients who suffer from respiratory failure. Air Liquide
will build on the quality of existing teams to pursue the development of
these business activities.
Present in Switzerland for many years via its subsidiary Carbagas, Air
Liquide supplies the medical gas needs of both hospitals and patients at
home. These two acquisitions thus reinforce and diversify its home
healthcare offering and enable Air Liquide to directly serve more than
3,000 new patients. In addition, Air Liquide will benefit from the
complementarity of Sleep & Health SA’s presence in French-speaking
Switzerland and in German-speaking Switzerland for Megamed AG, as well
as from the well-established relationships these companies have with
physicians, hospitals, and private insurers.
Thus Air Liquide continues its dynamic expansion of the home healthcare
business across Europe by strengthening its positions or entering new
markets and developing support for new diseases.
François Jackow, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive
Committee, supervising Healthcare activities, stated: “We are
happy to welcome the teams from Sleep & Health SA and from Megamed AG to
the Air Liquide Group. Their expertise and their knowledge of the Swiss
market, combined with the expertise of Air Liquide, will allow us to
better address the needs of patients and healthcare professionals alike.
With these acquisitions, Air Liquide is pursuing the development of its
home healthcare business in the Swiss market, which shows high
potential. These acquisitions, which strengthen our positioning in a
growing European market, are consistent with our development strategy in
the Health activity.”
Air Liquide Healthcare
Supplies medical
gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and
specialty ingredients.
In 2017, it served over 15,000
hospitals and clinics and more than 1.5 million patients at
home throughout the world. The Group’s Healthcare business reached €3,401
million in revenues in 2017, with the support of its 16,500
employees.
The Home Healthcare Business
Air
Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home
healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients
suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare
services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling
patients to enjoy better quality of life and local authorities to reduce
costs. Home healthcare represents 45% of Air Liquide's revenue in
Healthcare in 2017.
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000
employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,
matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and
have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in
1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long
term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
