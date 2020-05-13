Log in
Home Learning Fun with Virtual Arts Activities from The Palm Beaches

05/13/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families settle into virtual home learning schedules and summer approaches, it’s important to keep kids interested in learning and expressing their creativity. Whether enjoying an at-home art class or DIY science project, education should be engaging, especially with students looking for connection with classmates amidst school closures.

During these challenging times, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the region’s cultural institutions are still providing ways for families to enjoy unique, engaging virtual experiences. 

Please see below for a sampling and view the full list on palmbeachculture.com or visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar.

For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full list of Virtual Cultural Experiences, Tours & Classes, please see here or visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar.

###

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

Attachment 

Hannah Deadman-Arnst
Cultural Council for Palm Beach County
561-471-1602
hannah@palmbeachculture.com

Megan Bell
Sharp Think
212-829-0002 x139
ccpbc@sharpthink.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
