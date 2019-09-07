Home Loan Financial : 2019 Annual Report

Home Loan Financial Corporation

413 Main Street

Coshocton, OH 43812-1547

Telephone (740) 622-0444

Fax (740) 623-6000

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

We are pleased to share Home Loan Financial Corporation's (HLFN) fiscal 2019 consolidated financial results with you.

We achieved another new record earnings total for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $3,741,000, or $2.67 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3,222,000 for the year ended June 30, 2018, or $2.30 basic and diluted earnings per share, an increase of $520,000, or 16.1%.

This increase in earnings for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $708,000, an increase in noninterest income of $170,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $390,000, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $377,000, and an increase in noninterest expense of $371,000.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $214.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 assets of $205.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 4.5%. Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $175.0 million compared to June 30, 2018 deposits of $161.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 8.3%. Total equity at June 30, 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $27.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.8%.

The investors that were part of HLFN's initial conversion from a mutual to a stock company have seen their investment on March 25, 1998 grow from $5.89 per share (adjusted for the return of capital distribution in fiscal 1999) to $35.00 per share as of June 30, 2019. In addition, those shareholders have received $18.61 in dividends per share since the conversion. Based upon HLFN's ending stock price at June 30, 2019 of $35.00, the current annual dividend of $1.56 produced a yield of 4.46%.

On behalf of the HLFN management team, employees and our Board of Directors, we want to thank you for investing in HLFN. We encourage you to do your personal and business banking with The Home Loan Savings Bank, as our accounts build our company and enhance your investment.

Sincerely,

Chairman of the Board and