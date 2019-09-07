Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Loan Financial : 2019 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 08:47am EDT

2 0 1 9

ANNUAL R E P O R T

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

ANNUAL REPORT

June 30, 2019

CONTENTS

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS.....................................................................................................

2

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT..........................................................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets.................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Income.......................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..............................................................

7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ................................................................................

10

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements...........................................................................

12

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION..................................................................................................

45

CORPORATE INFORMATION ......................................................................................................

46

Home Loan Financial Corporation

413 Main Street

Coshocton, OH 43812-1547

Telephone (740) 622-0444

Fax (740) 623-6000

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

We are pleased to share Home Loan Financial Corporation's (HLFN) fiscal 2019 consolidated financial results with you.

We achieved another new record earnings total for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $3,741,000, or $2.67 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3,222,000 for the year ended June 30, 2018, or $2.30 basic and diluted earnings per share, an increase of $520,000, or 16.1%.

This increase in earnings for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $708,000, an increase in noninterest income of $170,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $390,000, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $377,000, and an increase in noninterest expense of $371,000.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $214.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 assets of $205.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 4.5%. Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $175.0 million compared to June 30, 2018 deposits of $161.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 8.3%. Total equity at June 30, 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $27.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.8%.

The investors that were part of HLFN's initial conversion from a mutual to a stock company have seen their investment on March 25, 1998 grow from $5.89 per share (adjusted for the return of capital distribution in fiscal 1999) to $35.00 per share as of June 30, 2019. In addition, those shareholders have received $18.61 in dividends per share since the conversion. Based upon HLFN's ending stock price at June 30, 2019 of $35.00, the current annual dividend of $1.56 produced a yield of 4.46%.

On behalf of the HLFN management team, employees and our Board of Directors, we want to thank you for investing in HLFN. We encourage you to do your personal and business banking with The Home Loan Savings Bank, as our accounts build our company and enhance your investment.

Sincerely,

Chairman of the Board and

2.

DIXON, DAVIS, BAGENT & COMPANY

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

1205 WEAVER DRIVE • GRANV ILLE, OHIO 43023740-321-1000 • FAX 740-321-1100

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

Board of Directors

Home Loan Financial Corporation

Coshocton, Ohio

Report on Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Home Loan Financial Corporation, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders ' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended , and the related notes to the financial statements.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement , whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity' s internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

ACCOUNTANTS, AUDITORS, & CONSULTANTS TO FINANCIAL INSTJTUTJONSMEMBERS: THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED

PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS• OHIO SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

3.

Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Home Loan Financial Corporation as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Dixon, Davis, Bagent & Company

Granville, Ohio

August 28, 2019

4.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Home Loan Financial Corporation published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 12:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aP I A C A : Careem and PIA Partner to Create a Seamless Travel Experience with Discounts and More - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
09:31aXENOPHOBIC ATTACKS : Malami Makes Case For Overhauling Of Immigration Service
AQ
09:30aAnambra Govt Partners DSS On Tackling Mental Health
AQ
09:30aStanbic IBTC Upgrades Infrastructure Of Lagos Primary School
AQ
09:30aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : Thrills, Music, Fashion And Celebrity Guests Feature On Budweiser's Football Show And Viewing Parties
AQ
09:19aMEREDITH CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation - MDP
GL
09:16aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020
PR
09:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 7)
AQ
09:07aRESTART SIIQ : Press release, on CONSOB request pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph 5, TUF
PU
09:04aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM ground staff cancel planned Sunday strike over pay and conditions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2EXCLUSIVE: WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : How Qualcomm's President Changes His Perspective
4U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
5NUCOR : Nucor CEO Will Retire -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group