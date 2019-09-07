Home Loan Financial : 2019 Proxy Statement

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION 413 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812-1547 (740) 622-0444 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Home Loan Financial Corporation (the "Company") will be held at the offices of the Company at 413 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812, on October 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., local time (the "Annual Meeting"), for the following purposes: To elect four directors of the Company for terms expiring in 2021; To ratify the selection of Dixon Davis Bagent & Company as auditor for the current fiscal year; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. Only shareholders of the Company of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments thereof. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to consider the accompanying Proxy Statement carefully and to SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY OR SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY TELEPHONE SO THAT YOUR SHARES MAY BE VOTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR WISHES AND THE PRESENCE OF A QUORUM MAY BE ASSURED. Giving a proxy does not affect your right to vote in person in the event you attend the Annual Meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors Coshocton, Ohio August 28, 2019 Chairman

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION 413 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812-1547 622-0444

PROXY STATEMENT

PROXIES The Board of Directors of Home Loan Financial Corporation (the "Company") is soliciting proxies in the form accompanying this Proxy Statement for use at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held at the offices of the Company at 413 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on October 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., local time, and at any adjournments thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2019 (the "Voting Record Date"), are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Each such shareholder will be entitled to cast one vote for each share owned. As of the Voting Record Date, there were 1,403,668votes entitled to be cast at the Annual Meeting. Without affecting any vote previously taken, a proxy may be revoked by executing a later dated proxy which is received by the Company before the proxy is exercised or by giving notice of revocation to the Company in writing or in open meeting before the proxy is exercised. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will not, by itself, revoke a proxy. Each properly executed Proxy that is received prior to the Annual Meeting and is not revoked will be voted as specified or, in the absence of specific instructions to the contrary, will be voted: FORthe reelection of Neal J. Caldwell, Kyle R. Hamilton, Matthew T. Miller and William A. Unger as directors of the Company for terms expiring in 2021; and FORthe ratification of Dixon Davis Bagent & Company ("Dixon Davis") as the auditor for the current fiscal year. Proxies may be solicited by the directors, officers and other employees of the Company or The Home Loan Savings Bank (the "Bank"), in person or by telephone, telegraph or mail only for use at the Annual Meeting. The Proxy will not be used for any other meeting. The cost of soliciting Proxies will be borne by the Company. This Proxy Statement and form of proxy are first being mailed to shareholders of the Company on or about September 6, 2019. 1

REQUIRED VOTE Each shareholder is entitled to cast one vote for each share owned on the Voting Record Date. The following proposals must receive the corresponding vote to be adopted: Proposal Required vote 1) Election of directors The four nominees receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected to the Board of Directors. 2) Ratification of the selection of The affirmative vote of a majority Dixon Davis as auditor for the of the shares represented in person current fiscal year or by proxy at the Annual Meeting is necessary to ratify the selection of Dixon Davis as the Company's auditor. If you hold shares in "street name," you should review the information provided to you by your nominee (such as your broker or bank). This information will describe the procedures you must follow to instruct the nominee how to vote the street name shares and how to revoke previously given instructions. If you hold shares in street name and you do not return a proxy card, your broker may have the authority, under applicable rules of the self-regulatory organizations of which they are members, to vote your shares. Consequently, if you do not provide a proxy to vote your shares, your broker may elect to vote or not vote your shares for you. Proxies signed and submitted by brokers which have not been voted are referred to as "broker non-votes." Broker non-votes and proxies as to which the authority to vote is withheld are counted toward the establishment of a quorum, but are not counted toward the election of directors or the ratification of the selection of auditors. If you sign and date a proxy but do not specify how you wish for it to be voted, it will be voted FORthe election of the four nominees for director and FORthe ratification of the selection of Dixon Davis as the Company's auditor for the current fiscal year. 2

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors proposes the reelection at the Annual Meeting of the following persons for terms that will expire in 2021: Director of Director of Company the Company the Bank Name Age Position(s) held since since Neal J. Caldwell 75 Director 1997 1989 Kyle R. Hamilton 48 Director and 2003 2002 President Matthew T. Miller 44 Director 2013 2013 William A. Unger 56 Director 2016 2016 Neal J. Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell has practiced veterinary medicine in Coshocton, Ohio, since 1972 and was an owner of Coshocton Veterinary Clinic until 2003. Currently, Mr. Caldwell owns a veterinary consulting practice. Kyle R. Hamilton. Mr. Kyle Hamilton has been employed by the Bank since 1993. Currently, he is the President and a director of the Company. Mr. Kyle Hamilton has served as a director of the Bank since October 2002, currently he serves as Chief Executive Officer/ President and director of the Bank. Mr. Kyle Hamilton also serves as the director of Home Loan Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that sells life insurance and other investment products. Previously, Mr. Kyle Hamilton served as Vice President and Director of Loan Administration of the Bank from October 1998 until October 2005 and served as President of the Bank from October 2005 until October 2017. Mr. Kyle Hamilton is the son of Robert C. Hamilton. Matthew T. Miller. Mr. Miller is the President of Miller Funeral Home, a position he has held since 2011. Prior to that time, he had served as Manager of another funeral home. William A. Unger. Mr. Unger has been the Owner of PSI Industrial Solutions, Inc. since 1989, Preferred Safety Products LLC since 1999 and Tri State Environmental Services, Inc. since 2000. PSI Industrial Solutions is an industrial cleaning contractor, Preferred Safety Products is a safety supply products stocking distributorship and Tri-State Environmental Services is a hazardous materials remediation and transportation company. The four nominees receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected as directors. Each shareholder will be entitled to cast one vote for each share owned. Shares held by a nominee for a beneficial owner that are represented in person or by proxy but not voted and shares as to which the authority to vote is withheld are not counted toward the election of directors or toward the election of the individual nominees specified on the proxy. If the proxy is 3

