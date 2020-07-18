Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Home Loan Financial : HLFC Announces Dividend of $0.87 per share July 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 09:46am EDT

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

413 Main Street

Coshocton, OH 43812-1547

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Breann Miller, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (740) 622-0444

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE,

INCLUDING A $0.60 SPECIAL DIVIDEND

COSHOCTON, OHIO, July 15, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Home Loan Financial Corporation has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.87 per common share, according to Robert C. Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2020. This dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and a special one-time dividend of $0.60 per common share.

The special dividend was declared by the Board as a means of managing capital and because the Board wanted shareholders to share in Home Loan Financial Corporation's success over the last year.

Home Loan Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank. The Home Loan Savings Bank has two offices located in Coshocton, Ohio, a branch in West Lafayette, Ohio and a branch in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

Disclaimer

Home Loan Financial Corporation published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 13:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aNETFLIX : Rob Schneider's first Netflix comedy special to air Aug. 11
AQ
10:29aEssiLux sues M&A target GrandVision to get information on COVID management
RE
09:46aHOME LOAN FINANCIAL : HLFC Announces Dividend of $0.87 per share July 15, 2020
PU
09:29aCHINESE PORTS HIT CAPACITY AS VIRUS TESTS SLOW CLEARING : shippers
RE
09:15aCovid-19 Remakes Elevator Etiquette
DJ
09:06aTESLA : If SA's Economy Is to Survive COVID, This Is the Example We Musk Follow
AQ
09:05aQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:57aLEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds R, ELAN, FSCT and ENPH Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines
AQ
08:56aCPT GLOBAL : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : If SA's Economy Is to Survive COVID, This Is the Example We Musk Follow
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : CHINESE PORTS HIT CAPACITY AS VIRUS TESTS SLOW CLEARING: shippers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group