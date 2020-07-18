Home Loan Financial : HLFC Announces Dividend of $0.87 per share July 15, 2020

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

413 Main Street

Coshocton, OH 43812-1547

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Breann Miller, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (740) 622-0444

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE,

INCLUDING A $0.60 SPECIAL DIVIDEND

COSHOCTON, OHIO, July 15, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Home Loan Financial Corporation has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.87 per common share, according to Robert C. Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2020. This dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and a special one-time dividend of $0.60 per common share.

The special dividend was declared by the Board as a means of managing capital and because the Board wanted shareholders to share in Home Loan Financial Corporation's success over the last year.

Home Loan Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank. The Home Loan Savings Bank has two offices located in Coshocton, Ohio, a branch in West Lafayette, Ohio and a branch in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.