Home Loan Financial : HLFC Reports Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

07/24/2019

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Breann Miller, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (740) 622-0444

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS

EARNINGS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Coshocton, Ohio, July 24, 2019 - Home Loan Financial Corporation (OTCBB: HLFN), the parent company of The Home Loan Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,020,000, or $0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $1,017,000, or $0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $3,000, or 0.3%.

Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $3,741,000, or $2.67 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3,222,000 for the year ended June 30, 2018, or $2.30 basic and diluted earnings per share, an increase of $520,000, or 16.1%.

This increase in earnings for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $708,000, an increase in noninterest income of $170,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $390,000, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $377,000, and an increase in noninterest expense of $371,000.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $214.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 assets of $205.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 4.5%. Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $175.0 million compared to June 30, 2018 deposits of $161.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 8.3%. Total equity at June 30, 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $27.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.8%.

Home Loan Financial Corporation and The Home Loan Savings Bank are headquartered at 413 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812. The Home Loan Savings Bank has two offices located in Coshocton, Ohio, a branch in West Lafayette, Ohio and a branch in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,407,917

$ 2,716,364

Interest-bearing time deposits

850,000

850,000

Securities available for sale

3,502,312

3,197,971

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,513,400

2,513,400

Loans held for sale

460,000

161,500

Loans, net

194,165,691

186,534,411

Premises and equipment

2,543,684

2,500,793

Accrued interest receivable

724,868

526,026

Bank owned life insurance

5,081,501

4,941,001

Other assets

1,472,796

1,445,205

Total assets

$214,722,168

$205,386,671

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$ 174,950,253

$ 161,086,838

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,569,882

15,148,923

Accrued interest payable

395,171

242,053

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,431,374

1,150,294

Total liabilities

185,346,680

177,628,108

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

none outstanding

--

--

Common stock, no par value, 9,500,000 shares authorized,

2,248,250 shares issued

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

15,058,031

15,039,431

Retained earnings

25,284,110

23,727,583

Treasury stock, at cost - 849,345 and 848,545 shares

(10,974,218)

(10,974,218)

at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,565

(34,233)

Total shareholders' equity

29,375,488

27,758,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$214,722,168

$205,386,671

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total interest income

$

2,826,400

$2,507,842

$10,952,242

$9,824,803

Total interest expense

452,793

324,091

1,650,904

1,231,322

Net interest income

2,373,607

2,183,751

9,301,338

8,593,481

Provision for loan losses

401,000

270,000

676,000

299,000

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

1,972,607

1,913,751

8,625,338

8,294,481

Total noninterest income

411,175

328,688

1,356,207

1,185,872

Total noninterest expense

1,229,424

1,114,203

5,382,459

5,011,015

Income before income

tax expense

1,154,358

1,128,236

4,599,086

4,469,338

Income tax expense

134,281

111,446

857,771

1,247,576

Net income

$

1,020,077

$1,016,790

$3,741,315

$3,221,762

Basic earnings per share

$

.73

$

.73

$

2.67

$

2.30

Diluted earnings per share

$

.73

$

.73

$

2.67

$

2.30

Disclaimer

Home Loan Financial Corporation published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:34:02 UTC
