Home Loan Financial : HLFC Reports Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Breann Miller, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (740) 622-0444

HOME LOAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS

EARNINGS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Coshocton, Ohio, July 24, 2019 - Home Loan Financial Corporation (OTCBB: HLFN), the parent company of The Home Loan Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,020,000, or $0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $1,017,000, or $0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $3,000, or 0.3%.

Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $3,741,000, or $2.67 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3,222,000 for the year ended June 30, 2018, or $2.30 basic and diluted earnings per share, an increase of $520,000, or 16.1%.

This increase in earnings for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $708,000, an increase in noninterest income of $170,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $390,000, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $377,000, and an increase in noninterest expense of $371,000.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $214.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 assets of $205.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 4.5%. Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $175.0 million compared to June 30, 2018 deposits of $161.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 8.3%. Total equity at June 30, 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $27.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.8%.

Home Loan Financial Corporation and The Home Loan Savings Bank are headquartered at 413 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812. The Home Loan Savings Bank has two offices located in Coshocton, Ohio, a branch in West Lafayette, Ohio and a branch in Mount Vernon, Ohio.