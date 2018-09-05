Home Point Financial Announces New Rewards Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Home Point”), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, announced today the launch of Home Point Rewards, a new home buying and selling program, powered by HomeStory.



Home Point Rewards connects buyers and sellers with select real estate agents and Home Point loan officers. Upon closing of their property, participants can receive up to $6,500 in cash rewards.

“Who couldn’t use cash rewards when buying or selling a house?”, said Brian Brizard, Chief Business Officer of Home Point Financial. “We’re excited to offer this innovative program to our customers and real estate partners.”

For more information about Home Point Rewards, please visit homepointfinancial.com.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

About HomeStory

HomeStory is the leading nationwide, private-label end-to-end home buying program providing customers with analytics-driven home discovery, a high-quality agent network and a cash back reward. Customers get up to the minute property listings, neighborhood & amenity recommendations and market comparison tools. Customers are matched with their home buying team, which includes a market expert and financial specialist. For more information, please visit https://www.vast.com/homestory/.