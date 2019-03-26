Home-Price Growth Slows Heading Into Spring -- Update

By Laura Kusisto

Home-price growth slowed for the 10th straight month in January, providing critical relief to buyers heading into the spring selling season.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.3% in the year ending in January, down from 4.6% the prior month.

Slower price growth, along with lower mortgage rates and a growing inventory of homes for sale, are all potentially good news for home buyers this spring. Nonetheless, prices in most places are continuing to rise, meaning affordability remains a challenge for many first-time buyers.

"The national housing market's ongoing, slow march back to normal is continuing into the start of 2019 and setting up a spring in which buyers will have more power than they have in years," said Zillow Economic Analyst Matthew Speakman.

The Case-Shiller 10-city index gained 3.2% over the year ending in January, down from a 3.7% annual change in December. The 20-city index gained 3.6%, after an annual gain of 4.1% in December.

Once-hot housing markets on the West Coast, such as Seattle and San Francisco, have slowed sharply in recent months. In Seattle, annual price gains dropped from nearly 13% in January 2018 to just over 4% in January 2019. San Francisco saw annual price increases shrink from just over 10% to less than 2% over the same period.

Instead the new drivers of the American housing market are primarily places in the South that are trying to make up significant ground lost during the bust.

Las Vegas had the fastest home-price growth in the country for the eighth straight month, at 10.5%. Phoenix had the second-fastest price growth at 7.5%, followed by Minneapolis at 5.1%.

Nonetheless, most housing markets in the country are now slowing. Of the 20 cities tracked by Case Shiller, only Phoenix saw an appreciable acceleration in home price growth in January 2019 compared with January 2018.

The housing market slowed sharply in the fall, when mortgage rates neared 5% and home prices were growing by more than 5% -- both making it more difficult for buyers to afford homes.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage fell to 4.28% last week, according to Freddie Mac. That has helped boost existing home sales, which jumped 11.8% in February compared with a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.

"While 2018 started with a real-estate frenzy and ended with a fizzle, 2019's slow start could pick up the pace later in the year," said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

Write to Laura Kusisto at laura.kusisto@wsj.com