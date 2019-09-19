Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump is Easing -- Update

By Will Parker and David Harrison

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose 1.3% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected sales to fall 1.1% last month.

The August gain, which came after July marked th e first year-over-year uptick in 17 months, strengthened the case that some of the lowest mortgage rates of the past 50 years may at last be luring more buyers back into the market, economists said. For months, they have grappled with why ultralow borrowing rates, strong employment and rising wages have failed to spark more home buying.

"Just perhaps we may have turned a corner for good in terms of home sales, which had been underperforming in relation to jobs, mortgage rates and other factors," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

Annually, sales in August were up 2.6%, the second month of growth following 16 straight months of declines. Purchases of previously owned homes account for most of U.S. homebuying.

Average fixed mortgage rates for 30-year loans were 3.73% in the latest week, down from close to 5% in November, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage applications for home purchases have risen for three straight weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, and housing starts were up more than 12% in August. That marked the biggest monthly gain for new-home construction since 2007.

But significant headwinds remain. For one, the price of homes available for sale continues to rise. The median sales price in August was $278,200, up 4.7% from a year ago, marking the 90th consecutive month of price increases on an annual basis. The number of homes available for sale meanwhile fell in August. The shortage has also been propping up prices, NAR's Yun said.

"Given the other constraints that buyers face -- tight inventory and strained affordability -- their enthusiasm for low rates is bound to be muffled, which explains why August existing sales gained only modestly," said Matthew Speakman, economist at Zillow. "Even stronger sales volumes may be around the corner given that mortgage rates plummeted in August."

A dearth of affordable single-family supply is a persistent issue across markets, despite the recent bump in home building.

Concerns that the U.S. economy might be headed for a recession and uncertainty about how trade disputes with China will affect the economy are also deterring some buyers, economists and realtors have said for several months now.

Yet for those who can afford it, risings rents that continue to break price records nationwide are starting to nudge some renters to consider homeownership more seriously.

Heather Hernandez, 30 years old, who recently bought a house for about $267,000 in northern Virginia, said she and her husband were motivated to buy after comparing their current rent with home mortgages.

"We found a mortgage was basically the same as renting an apartment, even could be slightly cheaper than renting an apartment in this area," she said.

That lower cost came at the expense of location, however. Ms. Hernandez said she and her husband had to move further away from their preferred location to afford a home.

Home sales in southern states increased 3.6% on the year ended in August, making it the region with the largest annual growth in sales volume. Prices there rose 5.4% over the same period. In the West, where sales prices are highest, the number of sales rose 1.8% over the past year and the median home price rose 5.7% to $415,900.

Laura Kusisto and Likhitha Butchireddygari contributed to this article.

