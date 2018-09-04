Home Security System Market by Home Type, System Type, Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home
Security System Market by Home Type, System Type, Offering, and
Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The home security system market is expected to reach USD 74.75 billion
by 2023 from USD 45.58 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.40% during the
forecast period.
The emergence of IoT and wireless technologies, and increasing customer
awareness are some of the major factors driving the growth of the home
security system market. However, high installation, operational, and
maintenance costs inhibit the growth of the home security system market.
Owing to the increasing urbanization, the cities have started growing
vertically, leading to the growth in the number of residential
apartments and complexes. People in cities prefer condominiums and
apartments owing to the integrated security and amenities within
optimized prices. Therefore, providing a high level of security, while
managing a large number of households, becomes necessary for the society
builders and management bodies. Therefore, with the increasing number of
condominiums and apartment projects in cities worldwide, the home
security market for condominiums and apartments is expected to grow at a
higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The large market for professionally installed and monitored security
systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers
about consistent security and real-time monitoring, and rising
disposable income. Customers can completely rely on professionally
installed and monitored security systems, which are backed up with
engineering and maintenance support.
Consumers prefer opting for this category of products as the direct
involvement of experts in handling and managing such products saves time
and reduces efforts. Under a complete security package, professional
monitoring companies offer possible discounts and insurance benefits.
Moreover, these companies can communicate with offsite monitoring
centers to ask for police, firefighters, and ambulance assistance in the
emergencies.
The projected growth of the home security system market for products is
mainly attributed to the increasing penetration these systems in
emerging economies and the rising adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY)
products. Additionally, the proliferation of smart city projects, the
emergence of IoT, and the integration of wireless technology are a few
factors that are expected to fuel the implementation of home security
products across different households.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Home Security System Market, By Home Type
7 Home Security System Market, By System Type
8 Home Security System Market, By Offering
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
ADT
-
Honeywell
-
Johnson Controls
-
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
-
Assa Abloy
-
Secom
-
Robert Bosch
-
United Technologies
-
Godrej & Boyce
-
Alarm.Com
-
Allegion
-
Control4
-
Schneider Electric
-
Legrand
-
ABB
-
Comcast
-
Stanley Convergent Security Solutions
-
Nortek Security & Control
-
Front Point
-
Vivint
-
Simplisafe
-
Armorax
-
Nest Secure
-
Notion
-
Canary
-
Scout
-
Cacoon
