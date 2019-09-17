Log in
Home Value Forecast: Live Free or Buy

09/17/2019 | 08:48am EDT

Waltham, MA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Value Forecast for September highlights the dominance of the Granite State, New Hampshire, on our Top 10 Hottest Housing Markets list. Historically a western-leaning list, New Hampshire has three metros in the top 10 for the first time ever.

Keene, Manchester-Nashua and Concord CBSAs are all showing Months of Remaining Inventory (MRI) under 3, double-digit increases in Active Price Change and low foreclosure inventory. We believe this is due in part to a late bounce-back from the 2008 housing market crash, and that eastern metros will continue to show promising signs of growth.

“All three (metros) hit their post-crash lows later in 2013 and 2014 and have been appreciating ever since,” said Tom O’Grady, CEO of Pro Teck Valuation Services. “The trends in our previous top 10 lists indicate that western markets rebounded earlier but are slowing, giving way to a positive uptick in eastern markets on our list.”

Click here to read the entire report, including data and graphs that further highlight market trends discussed in this release.

About Home Value Forecast

Home Value Forecast (HVF) is brought to you by Pro Teck Valuation Services. HVF provides insight into the current and future state of the U.S. housing market and delivers 14 market snapshot graphs from the top 30 CBSAs.

Reporters interested in national, regional or metro level housing data tailored to meet story needs, please email your inquiry to mediarequest@protk.com.

Thomas Hoff
Pro Teck Valuation Services
781.314.1669
thoff@protk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
