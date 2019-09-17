Home Value Forecast: Live Free or Buy

Waltham, MA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Value Forecast for September highlights the dominance of the Granite State, New Hampshire, on our Top 10 Hottest Housing Markets list. Historically a western-leaning list, New Hampshire has three metros in the top 10 for the first time ever.

Keene, Manchester-Nashua and Concord CBSAs are all showing Months of Remaining Inventory (MRI) under 3, double-digit increases in Active Price Change and low foreclosure inventory. We believe this is due in part to a late bounce-back from the 2008 housing market crash, and that eastern metros will continue to show promising signs of growth.

“All three (metros) hit their post-crash lows later in 2013 and 2014 and have been appreciating ever since,” said Tom O’Grady, CEO of Pro Teck Valuation Services. “The trends in our previous top 10 lists indicate that western markets rebounded earlier but are slowing, giving way to a positive uptick in eastern markets on our list.”

