HomeCare Connect : Makes the Inc. 5,000 List

08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

HomeCare Connect, which manages home health services in the workers’ compensation industry, has made the Inc. 5000 list, Inc. magazine’s exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

This is the second year that HomeCare Connect provided data for the list, which ranks companies according to their percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2015 to 2018. HomeCare Connect experienced 130 percent growth during this period.

Established in 2011, HomeCare Connect attributes its steady growth to its clinically driven approach, responsiveness and its high level of communication. “We operate with a sense of urgency,” said CEO Teresa Williams. “We developed our CareLink technology and processes to ensure that seriously injured workers receive the in-home care they need when they need it and that they, along with adjusters and other claims representatives, know exactly what is happening all the time.”

About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is dedicated to owners and managers of growing private companies. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2014 and 2012, its total monthly audience reach has grown from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. The 2019 Inc. 5000 list can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html.

About HomeCare Connect

Specializing in catastrophic cases, HomeCare Connect focuses exclusively on managing the quality and cost of home health, durable medical equipment and supplies for workers’ compensation payers. With more than 18,000 directly contracted network providers, its services include nursing, home infusion, respiratory therapy, speech and occupational therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, and the coordination of DME and supplies along with home modification. HomeCare Connect’s partners consolidated their 20-plus years of workers’ compensation experience into offerings and service standards that ensure that injured workers receive excellent care in the fastest time frames at the most affordable prices. HomeCare Connect guarantees response to referrals within two hours and the delivery of an initial medical summary within two days. Based near Orlando, the privately held company serves clients nationally and can be reached at www.homecareconnect.com or 855-223-2228.


© Business Wire 2019
