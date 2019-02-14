HomeServe : Establishes Joint Venture in Japan as Part of Global Partnership Strategy

HomeServe plc ("HomeServe"), the international home repairs and
improvements business, has signed an agreement with Mitsubishi
Corporation (“MC”) to establish a joint venture (“JV”) in Japan.
To be called HomeServe Japan Corporation, the joint venture will be
50:50 owned by HomeServe and Mitsubishi Corporation. HomeServe Japan
Corporation will build a business to provide home emergency and repair
services in electrics, plumbing, gas, heating, ventilation and air
conditioning. The business will be based on a membership model and will
also offer on-demand services to residential customers.
Japan is the world’s third largest economy with 53 million residential
households. Recent liberalisation of the gas and electricity markets,
together with access to the water market for private concessions, has
created a positive environment for HomeServe’s utility branded home
assistance model.
The move is part of HomeServe’s global partnership approach to provide
successful strategies for utility companies to improve their connection
with customers and strengthen and lengthen their relationships.
Utility companies are facing unprecedented challenges. Regulatory
change, new innovative players, higher consumer expectations and rapidly
evolving technology are putting pressure on revenue and encouraging
customer churn.
According to Stephen Phillips, HomeServe’s Global CEO of International
Business Development: “Utilities need to move beyond providing basic
services and re-evaluate their business models to embrace the
opportunities which are opening up in this new landscape. Customers have
become used to effortless online experiences in areas such as retailing
and smart tech, and now want the same convenience from their utility
providers.
“Customers want providers to help them monitor, manage and maintain
their homes. By offering their customers targeted, value added products
that can be integrated into larger smart home systems, utilities have
the opportunity to become more relevant in their customers’ lives.”
Home services propositions and technologies can support a utility’s
positioning as a one stop shop for home and energy management solutions.
Research shows that customers view their utility as the logical provider
of such services, and that such offerings have a positive impact on
customer relationships.
In HomeServe USA’s white paper, ‘Natural
Gas Utilities: Securing the Future, June 2017’, analysis of utility
customers who bought a home assistance plan showed an increase in
customer satisfaction of more than 60% amongst electricity customers
after enrolling. Enrolled gas customers were more than 75% happier with
their provider than those who were not signed up.
The paper also links customer satisfaction to a better return on equity
(ROE) and increased profitability. On average top quartile utilities
earned 10.7% ROE, whereas bottom quartile utilities earned 10.1%.
Similarly, electric utilities in the top quartile of customer
satisfaction typically report profits 3-4% higher than utilities in the
three lower quartiles.
Other research (Eneco btg.org 2015 and Centrica Capital Markets Day
2017) shows 60% less churn when customers have committed to additional
products such as smart home offerings and that customers in the highest
value segment have a high propensity to hold multiple products and are
20% less likely to switch to another provider.
Stephen Phillips comments: “Partnering is an effective way for energy
providers to keep up with the frenetic pace of change, to transform
their customer facing services and to extend their reach into customers’
homes. But utilities need to pick their partners carefully. Thanks to
our extensive experience, HomeServe understands the key elements of
successful partnerships. Most important are alignment of culture,
sharing the same values, and common vision and goals. HomeServe works
with over 600 utility partners who understand and can deliver customer
centric offerings, valuable benefits, ease of access, exceptional levels
of service at the points of interaction and effective communications.”
About HomeServe
HomeServe is an international home repairs and improvements business
which provides people with access to tradespeople and technology to run
their homes more easily. HomeServe is listed on the London Stock
Exchange, with a market capitalisation of c. £3.2 billion. More
information about HomeServe’s international partnership strategy can be
found at www.homeserveglobal.com.
About Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that
develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry,
including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals and
daily living essentials, having wide-ranging relationships with public
and private utilities in Japan.
