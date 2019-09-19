HomeServe Grows HVAC Business with Acquisition of Euclid, Ohio-based Fred's Home Services

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Fred’s Home Services. Based in Euclid, Ohio, Fred’s serves residential customers throughout the greater Cleveland area.

Established by Fred Bucci in 1982, and most recently owned by Steve Newman, Fred’s Home Services furthers HomeServe’s presence in the Cleveland area. Fred’s Home Services customers have long counted on the company to address their HVAC and plumbing needs. The company also has been aggressively entering the installation business to meet the full lifecycle of its customers’ heating, cooling and plumbing needs.

“Growing the size and geographic footprint of our HVAC business in the U.S. has become a key component of our growth plan. We’re excited for that growth to happen with Fred’s Home Services, a company that shares our commitment to excellent customer service,” commented John Kitzie, CEO, HomeServe North America. “From a customer perspective, the Cleveland area, including Akron, has been the number one geographic location for total customer savings over the last 12 months. HomeServe has completed more than 14,000 jobs in the area, saving customers close to $6 million in repair expenses – and we’re looking forward to Fred’s helping us reach more customers in the future.”

“As I looked at how to best position Fred’s Home Services for growth in both the near and long term, transitioning into a strong, growing company like HomeServe made terrific sense,” said Steve Newman, owner of Fred’s Home Services. “Their coverage throughout the area combined with their smart business acumen will be key to helping us grow.”

Fred’s Home Services is the second Cleveland-area company to be acquired by HomeServe in the last year, extending the company’s geographic footprint. In Dec. 2018, HomeServe acquired Elyria-based Geisel Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Leading HVAC and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should contact Rob DiPietro, Senior Vice President, Energy Services and New Ventures at Rob.Dipietro@HomeServeUSA.com. For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.

About HomeServe USA Corp.:

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 700 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe is a proud sponsor of This Old House on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com.

To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005127/en/