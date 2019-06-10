HomeVestors : Cautions Sellers About “We Buy Houses” Imitators

The Original “We Buy Ugly Houses” Company Warns Against Scammers That Take Advantage of Good Consumer Faith

HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses®” company with 20 years of national recognition and success, is cautioning sellers about imitators that have been recently targeting house sellers with “We Buy Houses” scams.

As the largest professional house-buying franchise in the country, HomeVestors has more than 1,000 corporate-trained franchises who have bought nearly 100,000 houses since 1996 while abiding by the company’s business standards and practices. HomeVestors franchises purchase “ugly” houses in their local market that are generally rehabbed, then sold or held as investment properties. Various self-proclaimed “We Buy Houses” investors boast that they too buy houses, but have in fact been taking advantage of the good faith consumers depend on when reaching out to respected national companies like HomeVestors.

“HomeVestors and our franchisees are the only entities legally allowed to call ourselves the ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ people,” said David Hicks, HomeVestors® chief executive officer. “Do not confuse a ‘We Buy Houses’ advertisement or offer with a ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ one. Our franchises are committed to their local communities – they live and buy on Main Street, purchasing houses locally to help raise real estate values and drive community revitalization. It is their conscientiousness in business and their local community that has built our brand and our credibility. Imitators cannot boast or prove our record of success.”

HomeVestors has a long history of condemning illegal behavior in the professional real estate investor industry, and incorporates information on ethical consumer relations as part of UG University’s week-long initial training. All new franchises are required to attend this training before operating in the field. The company is also vigilant in investigating and rooting out anything that could risk the independently owned and operated businesses of its franchises. Based on how HomeVestors operates, Hicks had one specific warning for sellers that may be targeted by “We Buy Houses” scammers.

“HomeVestors franchises will not ask for money at any point in the transaction,” advised Hicks. “We make our profit by renovating your house after we buy it and either re-selling it or offering it for rent. We won’t ask you for money because you’re the one who gets paid with HomeVestors. Our role is to provide homeowners with a service that pays cash fast, but these scammers prey upon their ‘ugly’ situation and actually ask the seller for money.”

As a national brand, HomeVestors takes very seriously the decisions made by the sellers it works with since they are often dealing with parties wanting to profit from their ugly situation. When purchasing houses, franchises are required to be in compliance with all laws, while the professionals at their title companies, as well as their closing attorneys, all possess state licenses requiring their legal compliance.

Additionally, every marketing product HomeVestors produces – whether it be direct mail, billboard, commercial, or digital advertisement – will bear the HomeVestors® or We Buy Ugly Houses® trademarks along with a phone number or website where individuals can contact the company. HomeVestors encourages consumers with any questions regarding the legitimacy of their contact with a real estate investor to contact them via www.webuyuglyhouses.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/webuyuglyhouses.

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 95,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,000 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Most commonly known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its 168 markets. The company ranked on the 2018 Inc. 5000, has appeared for 12 consecutive years on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises,” and for six years on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors was also recognized in 2018 as the third fastest-growing franchise in America on the Franchise Times Top 200, as the 20th fastest-growing franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and in 2019 ranked 30th on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information, visit www.HomeVestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005598/en/