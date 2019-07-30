HomeVestors : Purchases 100,000th House

America’s Number One Home Buyer, the Original “We Buy Ugly Houses” Company, Celebrates Milestone That Has Helped Drive Community Improvement Nationwide

HomeVestors has purchased its 100,000th house, a landmark that further underscores the company’s position as America’s number one home buyer. As the largest professional house-buying franchise in the country with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchises, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses®” company confirms that each of the 100,000 houses purchased since 1996 was done with a firm cash offer and fast closing.

“With HomeVestors, you’re not an algorithm, you’re an individual,” said David Hicks, chief executive officer of HomeVestors of America, Inc. “Our independently owned and operated franchises have bought each of the 100,000 houses we’ve purchased in the same way. They make a personal visit, they can extend a firm cash offer that won’t change, and they close as promised. Unlike other investors and iBuyers, who might change their offer or fall through before closing, we complete the deal our sellers agree to.”

HomeVestors has continued to expand using an approach that has yielded significant growth year-after-year, even as thousands of other investors have entered and exited the market. Growing from only 177 franchises in 2009, HomeVestors welcomed its 1,000th franchise less than 10 years later in 2018. Franchisees are trained and supported by the company, mentored by seasoned Development Agents, backed by the valuable HomeVestors® and We Buy Ugly Houses® national brands, and then supported with qualified leads.

HomeVestors franchisees pride themselves on improving neighborhoods one house at a time, especially since they live and buy on Main Street. Houses purchased are generally rehabbed, then sold or held as investment properties, helping raise real estate values in the markets served and helping to drive community revitalization.

“We see as many as half of other investors’ and iBuyers’ offers falling through, which isn’t surprising given how many investors we’ve seen come and go in the last two decades,” added Hicks. “Being able to make this new claim of 100,000 houses purchased reinforces the reliability of our strong, national brand, our proven model, and our contributions, not just to neighborhood improvement, but also to maintaining an affordable housing supply in communities across the country.”

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 100,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Most commonly known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its 168 markets. The company ranked on the 2018 Inc. 5000, has appeared for 12 consecutive years on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises,” and for six years on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors was also recognized in 2018 as the third fastest-growing franchise in America on the Franchise Times Top 200, as the 20th fastest-growing franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and in 2019 ranked 30th on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information, visit www.HomeVestors.com.

