HomeVestors Signs 1000th Franchise

“We Buy Ugly Houses” Company Grows from 165 to 1,000 Franchises in Nine Years

HomeVestors has welcomed its 1000th franchise, reaching the growth milestone only nine years after the We Buy Ugly Houses® company had only 165 independently owned and operated franchises. Now in 164 markets nationwide, HomeVestors credits its rapid and sustained growth to interest in the real estate market coupled with the ongoing success of its nationwide HomeVestors® franchisees.

“Anyone can hang a banner and offer a real estate investing seminar, but we provide franchises with an approach that has yielded year-after-year without signs of abating,” said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors. “We train and mentor our franchises, back them with the valuable HomeVestors and We Buy Ugly Houses brands, and then we generate distressed property leads for them. It’s that simple.”

HomeVestors, which began franchising in 1996, is America’s largest home buyer, having purchased 85,000 houses as of early 2018, and averaging about 8,000 houses purchased each year. The houses are deemed “ugly” in advertisements, with the term applying not just to condition, but also to the ugly situations sellers may find themselves in. Houses purchased by HomeVestors franchisees are generally rehabbed, then sold or held as investment properties, helping raise real estate values in the markets served and helping drive community revitalization.

“We generally buy the houses nobody else wants and turn them into valuable assets to their communities,” added Hicks. “People that sell to us are eager to arrange a quick transaction for cash, but are not in possession of an asset something like an iBuyer would consider. We Buy Ugly Houses® franchises provide a needed service to sellers while also bringing the progress of real estate development to communities around the country.”

HomeVestors is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S., and was recently ranked number 20 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Fastest-Growing Franchises list, which is culled from Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®.

