Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Continues Buying Houses Using Virtual Consultations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

As iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor have suspended home buying for the foreseeable future, HomeVestors, the original and only We Buy Ugly Houses® company, is continuing to purchase homes through virtual consultations. In addition to closing on existing offers, the company, America’s number one home buyer, is continuing to write new purchase contracts maintaining its commitment to sellers that need a way out of their difficult situations.

HomeVestors is the only nationwide home buyer that has weathered several national and regional crises since the company began franchising in 1996, HomeVestors feels obligated to ensure that the valuable service they provide remains available to the communities where its more than 1,100 franchises live and work.

“We are still personally interacting with sellers to buy houses, as well as continuing to train new franchises, but doing so virtually because we are committed to the safety of both our franchises and sellers,” said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors. “We feel a great responsibility toward helping our franchises know how best to function in this new environment, and are using technology and video to bring them not just together with each other, but also with sellers that are still reaching out for help with their difficult home situations.”

HomeVestors®’ independently owned and operated franchises will still provide consultations free of charge with no obligation, and instead of their usual in-person visits will now use photographs and video walkthroughs to help verify home condition.

“Nearly half of home sales annually occur between March and June, but the safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting economic decline are going to have a significant impact on that figure this year,” added Hicks. “So many of the sellers we work with under normal circumstances are grateful to have a buyer like HomeVestors, a company that is also ready to purchase their home during crisis times as well. We hope that we can provide some peace and continuity as we all navigate this uncharted territory.”

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 100,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Most commonly known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its 176 markets. The company ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000, has appeared for 12 consecutive years on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises,” and for eight years on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors has also been recognized as the 20th fastest-growing franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and in 2019 ranked 30th on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and 159th on the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200 Franchise Chains by Worldwide Sales. For more information, visit www.HomeVestors.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pSpin-Out of Capitan Mining Approved at Riverside Resources' AGM
NE
12:54pCORONAVIRUS : Bangladesh set to see a sharp fall in its remittance inflow
AQ
12:52pSANOFI : FDA Orders Zantac, Similar Heartburn Medicines Off the Market
DJ
12:51pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Update on measures taken by veolia to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences
PU
12:51pBNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
12:51pXTENSIFI : Adds Open Banking Consulting as a Service for Financial Institutions, Fintech Firms
BU
12:50pSTANDARD CHARTERED : commits US$1 bln globally to finance companies helping to tackle COVID-19
AQ
12:50pTAIWAN HIGH SPEED RAIL : Masks mandatory on Taiwan trains, inter-city buses starting today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3MAUREL & PROM : MAUREL & PROM: 2019 Annual Results
4AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group