Homebuilders, travel stocks halt FTSE 100's three-day surge

03/27/2020 | 04:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

Britain's main share index fell on Friday, with losses in travel and homebuilder stocks halting a three-day rally fuelled by stimulus actions to avert an economic meltdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The FTSE 100 fell 3.6% by 0827 GMT, with homebuilders such as Berkeley Group, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon dropping between 5% and 10% after the UK government urged people to avoid moving house during the virus outbreak.

Shares in one of Britain's largest housebuilders Redrow fell 6% after revealing it was in talks with six banks to secure additional credit and had applied to take part in the Bank of England's scheme for financing support.

Carnival Corp slumped 10.9% to the bottom of the index, while the domestically focussed midcap stocks declined 3.0%.

However, both the main indexes are on track for strong weekly gains as central banks and governments globally ramped up stimulus measures. The UK government said on Thursday it would pay a taxable grant to self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL PLC -9.80% 1111 Delayed Quote.-66.11%
PERSIMMON -6.73% 1913.5 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
REDROW PLC -6.34% 377.5 Delayed Quote.-46.04%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC -6.53% 123.15011 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -5.17% 3511 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
