Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Homebuyer Activity Remains Brisk in New York State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:01pm EDT

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homebuyer activity remains strong in New York State despite closed sales dropping 7.8 percent for the month of August, according to the housing market report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.  The 13,852 closed sales for the month are the third highest total in the last eight years, keeping the state’s housing market steady.

New listings were up 0.2 percent in New York State to 18,456. Pending sales though, decreased 3.2 percent to 12,848. Inventory shrank 3.7 percent to 71,795 units.  Days on the market decreased 8.8 percent to 62 days while months supply of inventory was down 3.0 percent to 6.4 months.

Prices moved higher in New York State as the median sales price rose 5.7 percent from a year ago to $280,000.  The average price moved up 4 percent as well to $378,992.  Nationally the signs are optimistic despite rising home prices, higher interest rates and increased building material costs that have pressured housing affordability to a ten-year low. Housing starts are performing well, prices are still inching upward and consumers are optimistic.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 55,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock
Director of Communications
518-463-0300 x208 office
smorlock@nysar.com

NYSAR_Logo-RGB-descript.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pCanadian Plastics Industry Association Announces New Commitment to OPERATION CLEAN SWEEP®
GL
07:44pSK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Memory System And Operation Method (USPTO 10,073,622)
AQ
07:44pViking Announces Submission of its Application to List on the NASDAQ
GL
07:43pDENTSPLY SIRONA : Findings on Minerals Reported by Investigators at University of Michigan (Influence of Different CAM Strategies on the Fit of Partial Crown...
AQ
07:43pTOKYO ELECTRON : "Method Of Manufacturing Ruthenium Wiring" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180254181)
AQ
07:43pELECTRONIC ARTS : Build Your Squad and Defend Your Court in NBA Live 19 Today
AQ
07:43pSONY : Patent Issued for Imaging Device And Camera System Including Sense Circuits To Make Binary Decision (USPTO 10,075,660)
AQ
07:43pSAMSUNG SDI : Patent Issued for Battery Module (USPTO 10,074,843)
AQ
07:43pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Data and Analytics Are Top Priorities for Finance Executives, According to New Protiviti Study
PR
07:42pFEDERAL SIGNAL : Trademark Application for "STREAMLINE" Filed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5APPLE : APPLE : Watch received FDA clearance just one day before the launch; cardiologist questions ECG accura..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.