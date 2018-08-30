Log in
Homegrown Hillsborough: Cucumbers

08/30/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

Hillsborough County farmers grow more than 60 crops. Each month we will feature a seasonal crop, grown locally and available fresh in area groceries.

October's harvest: Cucumbers

When are fresh Hillsborough County cucumbers available at local groceries and farm stands?

October through December, and April through June

What types of cucumbers are grown commercially here?

Fresh market

Where are cucumbers most commonly grown in Hillsborough County?

Plant City/Dover, South Hillsborough

How many acres are planted in cucumbers?

761 acres

How many bushels are harvested?

253,660 bushels, or 12.176 million pounds

Local insight: Hillsborough County is the ninth largest producer of fresh market cucumbers in the United States and fourth largest producer in Florida.

Fun fact: The inside of a cucumber can be up to 20 degrees cooler than the outside air temperature. Thus the phrase, 'Cool as a cucumber'.

Recipe:Florida Cucumber and Sweet Pepper Salad

More information about Florida cucumbers

Disclaimer

Hillsborough County, FL published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 21:11:09 UTC
