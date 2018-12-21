Log in
Homeland Security & Defense Business Council Honors McCaul, Piehota at Annual Dinner

12/21/2018 | 05:49pm CET

The Homeland Security and Defense Business Council (HSDBC) presented its 2018 service and leadership awards at its Annual Dinner on December 13th. Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security and recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award; and Christopher Piehota, Executive Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Science and Technology Branch (STB), and recipient of the Exceptional Service in Support for Government-Industry Engagement Award, were honored at the Council’s yearly event to celebrate the partnership between industry and government in the Homeland Security Enterprise.

“We are proud to recognize the achievements of Chairman McCaul and Executive Assistant Director Piehota and shine a spotlight on the work they do every day to keep our country safe,” said Marc Pearl, president and CEO of HSDBC.

Piehota, who spoke at the event, was honored for his and the STB’s efforts to increase information sharing and promote collaboration between the public and private sectors. “Chris’s commitment to foster open and meaningful engagement and collaboration with the Council’s members and overall Homeland Security Industrial Base has improved the way our two sectors work together and strengthened our country’s ability to combat ever-changing threats to our security,” said Pearl. “His efforts have paved the way for industry to provide innovative solutions to law enforcement and homeland security in support of the mission.”

The Council also announced at the event the election of John Saad, a partner and the National Security Sector Leader at Guidehouse, as the new Chairman of the HSDBC Board of Directors. “Throughout his tenure as an active volunteer leader in the Council, John has infused new approaches and ideas into the work and programs of the organization,” said Pearl. “He brings a unique perspective on the homeland security market, as well as a deep commitment to the mission, and I, together with his peers, know he will lead the Council with vision, passion, and dedication to our future.”

HSDBC also honored its two immediate past Board Chairmen, who oversaw the launch and expansion of many of the Council’s programs and initiatives, for their leadership and service to the organization – Marcus Collier, who served as Chairman from 2016–2018, and Pat Schambach, the first Chief Information Officer at the Transportation Security Administration, who served from 2013–2015.

The HSDBC Annual Dinner brings together more than 100 industry executives and government officials in celebration of the partnership between the public and private sectors. Council members ArdentMC; Aveshka; E3 Federal Solutions; Guidehouse; Grant Thornton LLP; Oracle; Reed Tech; and Schambach & Williams sponsored the event.

About the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council
The Homeland Security & Defense Business Council is a non-partisan, non-profit membership organization comprised of senior executives and subject matter experts from the leading large, mid-tier, and small companies that provide homeland security technology, product, and service solutions to our nation. Our mission is to bring government and industry leaders in the Homeland Security Enterprise together to build and strengthen relationships, increase knowledge sharing, and improve the way we conduct business together.

Access | Insight | Influence
Learn more about the Council at www.homelandcouncil.org.


© Business Wire 2018
