Homeland Security & Defense Business Council Welcomes Four New Members

09/10/2019 | 11:57am EDT

The Homeland Security and Defense Business Council (the Council), the private sector’s leading voice in homeland security, announced today the addition of four new members: Booz Allen Hamilton, Devis, Giant Oak, and The MITRE Corporation. They join a diverse group of the leading large, mid-tier, and small companies that support the Homeland Security Enterprise (HSE) with technology, product, and service solutions.

“We are excited and honored to welcome these esteemed and innovative companies to the Council,” said Marc Pearl, president and CEO of the Council. “They are recognized leaders in the homeland security community and will bring both their unique capabilities and a ‘mission-first’ approach to the work of our organization. We look forward to tapping into their expertise and engaging them in our efforts to build and strengthen relationships between industry and government.”

Now in its 15th year, the Council brings private and public sector leaders in the HSE together to share knowledge and collaborate on the best ways to address our nation’s critical homeland security issues. Its 2019 programs have included member tours of ICE, CBP, and TSA field operations in Atlanta, GA; the Operational Technology and Laboratory Divisions in Quantico; and the U.S. Secret Service Training Facility in Laurel, MD, as well as featured speakers ranging from Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan to Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, CBP Operations Support, Linda Jacksta.

“Devis is thrilled to join the Council,” said Cristina Mossi, CEO of Devis. “We build and maintain cloud-based software and systems responsible for refugee and asylum workflow and case management and we look forward to collaboration with Council members and the Homeland Security Enterprise to share the value we offer.”

“The Council brings together a sophisticated group of industry and government experts dedicated to finding ways to make our nation safer and more secure,” said Dr. Gary Shiffman, founder and CEO of Giant Oak. “My professional passion is to create advanced technology that empowers our nation's frontline security professionals with smart tools to make wise decisions, making it more difficult for illicit actors and networks to operate. Giant Oak looks forward to actively advancing the Council's mission by innovating together to overcome our toughest challenges.”

About the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council

The Homeland Security & Defense Business Council is a not-for-profit, non-partisan corporate membership organization comprised of the leading large, mid-tier, and small companies that support the Homeland Security Enterprise with technology, product, and service solutions. Our mission is to bring government and industry leaders together to build and strengthen relationships, increase knowledge sharing, and improve the way we conduct business together. Towards that end, our programs and initiatives focus on building better engagement models between the public and private sectors and facilitating collaborative dialogues on the best ways to address our nation’s critical homeland security issues. Learn more about the Council’s mission and programs at https://www.homelandcouncil.org.


© Business Wire 2019
