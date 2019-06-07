Homelessness Grows in California Despite New Government Spending

By Alejandro Lazo

California's homeless population is going up despite billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded efforts, according to recently released data and officials.

Homelessness jumped 12% and 16% from a year ago in the county and city of Los Angeles, respectively, according to figures released this week based on a count conducted in January. The tally showed 58,936 homeless people in Los Angeles County, which includes 36,300 in the city. The county has the nation's largest outdoor-homeless population.

Other localities in California saw substantial increases compared with 2017, when they last conducted a count. In San Francisco, the number rose 17% while Alameda County, which includes Oakland, saw a 43% increase. Homelessness grew 42% in San Jose over the past two years and 31% in Santa Clara County, the heart of Silicon Valley.

With 129,972 homeless in 2018, California is ranked No. 1 in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The rise in the homeless population is the most visible result of a statewide housing crunch that has sent rents and home prices soaring. Local governments have started building more shelters and affordable housing and expanded outreach and counselling programs for those living on the street as part of efforts to reverse the trend.

"It's like cold water being thrown in one's face after all this good work," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was named co-chairman of a statewide homeless task force last month. "We thought it was trending in a way that would be commensurate with the investment."

The number of homeless people had dropped last year in Los Angeles County, sparking optimism among local officials that tent cities and other outward signs of the problem might soon abate.

To pay for affordable housing and homelessness programs, the city of Los Angeles raised its property tax 35 cents a square foot in 2016, and the county established a quarter-cent sales tax. Both measures had voter approval. The city has so far committed $810 million while the county recently approved a $460 million homelessness plan for the next fiscal year, up from $402 million this year.

Los Angeles has struggled to find places to build housing for the homeless, with residents in neighborhoods including Venice and Koreatown protesting planned projects.

California hasn't built enough apartments and homes to keep up with population growth, and many critics say local governments should ease regulations to spur more construction. Paying for outreach programs and new affordable housing simply isn't enough to match decades of under-building, they say.

Some have urged state lawmakers to pass new laws and back other measures that would spur denser cities and more building, saying the state's regulations discourage production of new housing.

"Investments do have an impact, but unfortunately we're pushing up against decades of really bad housing and tax policy in California," said Jeff Kositsky, director of San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

San Francisco voters last year approved Proposition C, intended to raise hundreds of millions of dollars a year from large businesses to pay for homelessness programs, but that measure has been tied up with a court challenge.

Average rents topped $3,000 in San Francisco and $1,900 in Los Angeles in the first quarter of this year, according to property data firm Reis.

"The poorest Californians have been largely left behind by what is a booming economy, and are increasingly at the mercy of a rental market that has few checks and brakes on it," said Peter Lynn, the executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a joint city-county agency that manages homelessness

Efforts to help the homeless have become a priority at the statewide level recently. A measure on last November's ballot authorized diverting some revenue from a 1% tax on millionaire incomes originally slated for mental-health services to instead be used to combat homelessness.

Separately, state lawmakers in Sacramento last year created a $500 million block grant program called the Homeless Emergency Aid Program for local governments. This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has proposed an additional $650 million for the block-grant program, plus $355 million for other programs to address homelessness.

--Nour Malas contributed to this article.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com